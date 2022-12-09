Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&
A package was reported stolen on East White Birch Avenue.
Two subjects reportedly were physically fighting on the side of the road on Interstate 90, milepost 123.
A man reportedly broke a mirror off of a Jeep Cherokee on North Pearl Street.
Four horses reportedly were in the roadway on Twin Waters Lane and Reecer Creek Road.
A one-car rollover was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 98.
The reporting party requested that animal control respond to remove a stray cat from her residence on North Cobblefield Street.
Approximately 300 cattle, one with a broken leg, were reported on the east side of the roadway on Naneum Road. The reporting party did not believe the cattle were being fed.
A man reportedly was yelling racial slurs at another man on East Sixth Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 92.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 42-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of third-degree assault and resisting arrest. No bail.
A 25-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
