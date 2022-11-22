Support Local Journalism


After 22 years of dreaming and planning the Kittitas Environmental Education Network (KEEN) is moving forward with plans to build a Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center (YCIC) near the entrance to the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway south of Ellensburg.

“It was the primary reason we formed KEEN in the first place back in 2000,” said board president Jill Scheffer as she and others laid out the vision for the interpretive center at a kickoff event hosted Saturday evening by the Gallery One Visual Arts Center on Pearl Street.


