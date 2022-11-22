...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in
the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Patrols listen as members of KEEN describe plans for the construction of the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center during Saturday’s gathering at Gallery One.
Conceptual drawing of what the future Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center might look like. Plans are moving forward on planning and construction of the YCIC near the entrance to the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway.
After 22 years of dreaming and planning the Kittitas Environmental Education Network (KEEN) is moving forward with plans to build a Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center (YCIC) near the entrance to the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway south of Ellensburg.
“It was the primary reason we formed KEEN in the first place back in 2000,” said board president Jill Scheffer as she and others laid out the vision for the interpretive center at a kickoff event hosted Saturday evening by the Gallery One Visual Arts Center on Pearl Street.
The center will be built at the 64-acre Helen McCabe State Park, where KEEN holds a lease with the State Parks department. The hope is that it will serve as a resource to visitors and community members, provide science-based education for all ages, and connect the community to nature.
The organization anticipates 100,000 visitors annually, noting that 1.5 million drivers traverse the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway annually, not to mention the 5.5 million drivers passing nearby on Interstates 90 and 82.
KEEN has been working with architect Marc Brown for several years to design an approximately 4,000-square-foot structure to be built in harmony with the park and scenic byway. Integrated into the surrounding habitat, they hope the center will be a tourist destination and a local treasure.
“We hope to utilize rock in the structure to reflect the true nature of the Yakima Canyon, along with the superior wood products for which the Pacific Northwest is known,” Brown said to the roughly 75 patrons gathered at the kickoff event.
The building will feature a main hall and meeting rooms, a gift shop and classroom spaces inside, with plans for trails, wildlife viewing areas, an outdoor classroom and docks and fishing areas around the existing pond outside. They plan to stock gift shop items with travelers in mind.
Scheffer and the KEEN organization thought the interpretive center would happen back in 2015 when they attained a federal grant for $800,000. However, that initial $1 million plan fell through when KEEN and Kittitas County realized that unexpected federal money restrictions were going to prevent the center from financial self-sufficiency and would force rising construction costs.
Scheffer was quoted at the time as saying, “The federal money had such weird limitations that from KEEN’s perspective, what we were presented with was never something we really liked. And all of the rules you had to follow with federal money then made the price practically double.”
For the past decade, KEEN volunteers along with other area conservation groups have spent thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars of grant money to restore the state park’s natural habitat through work on invasive species management, floodplain roughening, planting thousands of native plants and engaging the community in hands-on activities.
“The park has come a long way from the days when you wouldn’t even have wanted to stop to use the bathroom to what is now a pleasant area to hike one of the trails or go fishing in the pond,” said Scheffer.
KEEN has received $150,000 from the state of Washington for design work on the center and additional site study. Jill Scheffer estimates the total cost of building the center at around $3.5 million.
“But my goal is to raise $5 million at the start to give us a cushion going forward and allow us to establish an endowment.”
The KEEN Capital Campaign Committee is seeking donors who may wish to leave a legacy to honor a family member or would like to become corporate donors by naming elements of the interpretive center in their honor. They can be reached at 509-551-8807.