The Kern family is in its third generation of growers. Current owner/operator Ben Kern is following in the footsteps of his father Bentley and grandfather Donald on the 110-acre orchard on the ridge in Badger Pocket, growing apples and pears.
The view’s not bad from the house Ben Kern’s father Bentley build on the ridge of the Badger Pocket.
Sundance Orchards, Inc. is one of the original orchards in the Kittitas Valley, dating back to 1907. Owner Ben Kern is a third-generation owner/operator, growing pears and apples.
Timothy hay is the cash crop in Kittitas County, but according to strategistico.com, Ellensburg tops the list as the sunniest city in Washington state and that makes ideal for the fruit crop.
“About 80% of what I grow is pears. I only have 20% in apples,” Kern said. “The climate in this valley is about as good as you can get in terms of a pear-growing area.
“This is also one of the best areas for Honeycrisp apples, because of the number of sunny days and soil.”
The Kittitas Valley growing area on this side of the Cascade Mountain Range is bordered by Chelan, Grant and Yakima counties. Residents in Ellensburg enjoy about 204 days of sunshine per year.
Kern might have a Bachelor of Science degree in horticulture from Washington State University (1968-72), but he’s gotten a lot of mileage out of something he learned back in high school.
“I’ve always maintained the need for diversification. I don’t get too excited about following the sheep (the trends),” he said. “I remember back in an FFA class in high school a teacher talking about farmers needing to be diversified with different crops, different varieties so you don’t take a major hit if prices drop. You have other options.”
“Right now, I have Honeycrisp and Red Delicious planted. You couldn’t get any two varieties that are any further apart than those two. The Red Delicious are on the low end, but the trees I have have been in the ground for 50 years. They were one of the first things I planted on a piece of property in the corner back in ’73. The Honeycrisp are the high-value crop.”
He’s an Ellensburg native, a third generation grower that’s been working his trade for over 50 years on the land that’s been in his family for decades. It grows on you, he’ll be the first to tell you.
“One of the interesting things about growing fruit, you get to see the crop develop more than you do with other crops,” Kern said. “You see the small fruit on the tree and it matures throughout the season.
“You know if you have a good crop or a bad crop right from the get-go. I like the independence of farming. You are your own boss. You get to make your own decisions and you get to live with them. There’s not a lot of days off, but my happiness is right here.”
He takes pride in his family history, knowing his grandfather came out from Virginia to get it started. Knowing his father took over the orchard at a young age, working and developing.
“I’ve heard all the stories of all the hard knocks that my grandfather went through,” he recalled. “When they originally started farming the orchard it was all done with horses. For years, they picked in boxes rather than bins.
“There was a huge transition back in the mid-60s when we went from boxes to the 25-box bins. It was huge because it eliminated a huge amount of labor and handling. There would be 25 boxes of fruit per tree, so to come by with a trailer to pick up all the boxes vs. driving up with a forklift and pick the bin up was a matter of seconds. That transition was probably the biggest thing to happen in the industry.”
Times change, the fruit industry evolves and the sun still shines in the Kittitas Valley and Sundance Orchards continues to provide apples and pears to consumers across the state and across the country.
It is a labor of love, Kern said, one he still enjoys.