Sundance Orchards, Inc. is one of the original orchards in the Kittitas Valley, dating back to 1907.

The Kern family is in its third generation of growers. Current owner/operator Ben Kern is following in the footsteps of his father Bentley and grandfather Donald on the 110-acre orchard on the ridge in Badger Pocket, growing apples and pears.


Rodney Harwood

