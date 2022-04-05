Bulldogs senior shortstop Ryker Fortier (1), senior outfielder Riley Gibson (2) and junior outfielder Joe Bugni (12) celebrate a run against Deer Park Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Sophomore infielder Luke Sterkel (13), sophomore first baseman Tysen McLaughlin (8) and the Bulldogs led Deer Park 9-8 through five innings Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Bulldogs senior outfielder Riley Gibson races to third against Deer Park Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Bulldogs sophomore Mason Street (4) pitches against Deer Park Tuesday at Rotary Park's Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Bulldogs sophomore outfielder Tieton Estey (15) leads off against Deer Park Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Bulldogs sophomore Garrett Loen (5) pitches against Deer Park Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Bulldogs sophomore Tieton Estey pitches against Deer Park Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Bulldogs sophomore Tysen McLaughlin pitches against Deer Park Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Ryker Fortier’s bunt down the third base line sent Jack Morrill to third and Riley Gibson to second before the first out in the bottom of the seventh against Class 1A No. 7 Deer Park Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field, but the Stags found a way to survive.
Deer Park senior Tiger Tobeck, after walking Jimmy Allenbaugh and scoring Jack Morrill, struck out Cade Gibson swinging and forced Joe Bugni into a lineout and unassisted double play at third for a 12-11 win.
Garrett Loen smacked the left field wall with a one-out double and sprang Cade Gibson to tie it 10-10 in the sixth, but No. 15 Ellensburg (6-4 overall), which led 9-8 until the Stags pushed two across in the sixth and two more in the seventh, could not put it away.
Cade Gibson (3-for-4 with a double, three runs, two RBIs and a walk), Fortier (3-5, a double, three scores and a stolen base), Bugni (2-5, a trip home and two RBIs), Loen (2-3 and two RBIs), Morrill (2-3, a run, two RBIs and a walk), Ty Estey (1-3, two scores and a walk) and Luke Sterkel (2-4 and an RBI) kept the Bulldogs rolling.
Deer Park sophomore infielder Teagan Tobeck (3-3, three runs, two RBIs and two walks) led his side (8-4) as senior Nick Anderson pitched six innings against 15 hits, 10 earned runs, a pair of walks and four strikeouts for the ‘W.’
Next for Ellensburg is a doubleheader against Class 1A No. 2 Cedar Park Christian of Bothell, 7-1 before its game at Class 3A No. 25 Juanita (Kirkland) Thursday, scheduled for noon Saturday at Jeff Greear Field.
DEER PARK 12, ELLENSBURG 11
Tuesday at Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park, in Ellensburg
DPK 0 3 3 2 0 2 2 — 12 15 1
ELL 4 3 2 0 0 1 1 — 11 16 5
BATTING — Ellensburg: Ryker Fortier 3-5, 2B, 3 R, SB; Ty Estey 1-3, 2 R, BB; Cade Gibson 3-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Joe Bugni 2-5, R, 2 RBI; Garrett Loen 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Luke Sterkel 2-4, RBI; Mason Street 0-2; Brayden Twaites 0-2; Jack Morrill 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Jimmy Allenbaugh RBI, BB; Riley Gibson 1-3, R, BB. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Mason Street 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, K; Garrett Loen 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Ty Estey 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K; Tysen McLaughlin IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, K.