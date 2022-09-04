Forty of the top bull riders in the world took a run at the all-star cast of bull power Saturday night at the Xtreme Bulls in the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
As it turned out, not a one of them made a qualified ride in the short round. But it was not a total loss, it still proved to be a massive payday for Waxahachie, Texas cowboy Maverick Potter, who catapulted from 13th in the RAM World Standings all the way to fifth with an aggregate, long go and short go accumulation of just over $29,614.
“There was a lot of bull power tonight and a lot of good stock contractors with their best stock here,” Potter said. “I won the long go and since everybody got bucked. My long go score won me the average.”
Like Texas bull rider Braden Richardson did a year ago, with an Ellensburg Xtreme Bulls win in front of a sold-out crowd, Potter secured a spot to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with time running out on the regular season.
Potter went into the night 13th in the world standings and jumped to just ahead of seven-time world champion Sage Kimzey ($115,633.09), who’s done for the year with an injury.
“It means everything to win here. It’s an awesome rodeo with a lot of good cowboys and great stock. I’ve been coming here for three years now,” he said.
“I was on the bubble at 13, so this is a big win and gets me into the Top 5. I had to take some time off with an injury, so my season’s been OK. But to win this really makes my year.”
Potter made the top ride in the fourth section of the night, putting up an 88.5-point on Wayne Vold Rodeo bull By the Batch, erasing Stetson Wright’s 85-point re-ride on Dakota Rodeo Co.’s Melanie’s Dream and Cole Fisher, who also had an 85 on Dakota bull Mr. Winston.
With the win, Potter won almost as much as he did all last year when he finished 36th in the world with $31,696. His 2022 highlights include wins at Will Rogers Stampede (Claremore, Okla.), the Old Fort Days Rodeo (Fort Smith, Ark.), and the Days Of The Old West Rodeo (Delta, Utah) and now Xtreme Bulls Ellensburg.
“We have a lot of good stock contractors. We have Chad Berger (Dakota Rodeo Co.), Outlaw Buckers, we got Corey and Lange, so there was a lot bull power here tonight,” Ellensburg Rodeo board president Brian Twardoski said.
“What I really liked about tonight is the crowd and the atmosphere. They feed the energy right back to the bull rider, and it’s a reflection of what Ellensburg is about. It’s one of the best events in the entire PRCA and it showed.”
There were just 10 qualified rides the entire night and none in the finals.
“I’ll never get used to losing, but he just bucked me off tonight,” world bull riding leader Stetson Wright.
Wright, who sits second in the Xtreme Bulls standings, punched his ticket to the short go in the rodeo earlier in the afternoon with a little redemption on Flying Five’s No. 516.
Xtreme Bulls leader Josh Frost from Randlett, Utah, was tossed by Burning Bush during his long go ride on the second section. Rexburg, Idaho cowboy Garrett Smith went into the night third in the Xtreme Bulls standings but was also among the ongoing list of no scores on the night.
In 2002, the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors created the Xtreme Bulls event to showcase the top bull riders in the world battling against the rankest one-ton athletes that ever came out of a chute.
It’s been a Saturday night showcase ever since, and PRCA named the group the 2021 “Xtreme Bulls Committee of the Year” a year ago.