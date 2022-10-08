Two of the brightest stars in the Burg are providing musical direction when the Valley Musical Theatre presents two nights of song and threatre.
Valley Musical Theatre will present “Cabernet Cabaret The Books of Broadway,” a cabaret style revue that highlights selected bodies of literature that have inspired Broadway musicals.
Written, arranged and directed by Kelle Dvorak Vandenberg with musical direction by Jan Jaffe of Make Music Ellensburg, VMT will also include a small excerpt narrations from the books themselves.
“Books can influence us, inspire us, reflect our past, or foretell the future,” Dvorak Vandenberg said. “ When literature, theatre, and music come together, it is transformative and has the power to truly move us.”
The Books of Broadway features songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Big Fish,” “Cabaret,” “Gypsy,” “Hamilton,” “Into the Woods,” “Jesus Christ Super Star,” “Les Misérables,” “Oklahoma,” P”hantom of the Opera,” “Sweeny Todd,” “Wicked” and more.
There are just the two performances and seats are limited to about 90 per performance. Friday, Oct. 21 is a show-only ticket, and Saturday, Oct. 22 is Valley Musical Theatre’s annual gala and dinner theatre performance.
The Books of Broadway will transport the audience from the written page to the living stage in what will be a heartwarming experience, said Dvorak Vandenberg, who was also active in the Bothell community theatre.
This fall tradition comes once a year so organizers are asking people to get their tickets early. The dinner theatre performance sold out well in advance last year.
Enjoy a delectable dinner, complimentary wine, and be entertained with songs from some of your favorite musicals, and participate in a silent auction to support Valley Musical Theatre and its 2023 Season.