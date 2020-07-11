The 13th annual Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg scholarship performance is 7 p.m. tonight at the Hotel Windrow ballroom in Ellensburg, according to a news release.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event is by invitation only. It is being filmed by ECTV and will be shown on that website and discs will be available for purchase later.
This program is the local branch of the non-profit Distinguished Young Women, the oldest scholarship organization in the country for high school girls. Seven Kittitas County girls will compete for college scholarships totaling $3,850. The participants have spent three weeks learning interview and public speaking skills, perfecting talent presentations and learning a challenging fitness routine. Scholarship money is awarded based on scholastic achievement, interview skills, talent, fitness and self-expression.
The participants are Tanya Alvarado-Castro, Larissa Baldovinos, Camille Dondji, Kaylee Johnson, Maci Kjorsvik, Bailey Sherley, and Emma Watson. Academic achievement and interview skills are judged prior to the Saturday evening program and together constitute 50% of points awarded.
The theme this year is “Surf’s Up” featuring music with a beach theme. The evening’s MC will be Jim Denison. Guest talent will include performances by last year’s Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg overall winner Tess Preppernau, first finalist Madison Thompson and second finalist Sophie Hanson.
For more information see the Distinguished Young Women of Ellensburg Facebook page.