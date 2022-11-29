...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
The Downer County Bikers Toys for Tots Auction and Party is on Saturday at the Red Lion in Ellensburg.
Frank Gonzales assists guests at the door at the 36th annual Downer County Bikers Toys for Tots Auction and Party last year. They are expecting 100 to 125 people this year for the annual toy run Saturday at the Red Lion in Ellensburg.
A.A. Bottom will perform with his group Loco Motion Saturday at the Downer County Bikers Toys for Tots Auction and Party at the Red Lion
Local music legend Jumpin’ Johnny has played all 36 years of the Downer County Bikers Toys for Tots Auction and Party and the Kittitas rocker isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
“Johnny’s teaching his grandkids to play music. They have their own band and they might be there,” club spokeswoman Beryl Kelley said. “We’ve been doing this 37 years. It just started with wanting to make a difference for local kids.
“In the beginning, we worked with Community Christmas Basket. We raise money. We shop local, the money stays local. The stores give us a discount to make the money go longer. We’re working with ReCycle Shop to put together a package of helmets. The Odd Fellows put together the bicycles, so we want the kids to have helmets.”
The 37th annual Toys for Tots Auction and Party is Saturday at the Red Lion in Ellensburg and will include live music, silent and live auctions and donations for Christmas presents. The club will accept donations through Dec. 10.
The Toys for Tots is the brainchild of former U.S. Marine Keith Wilant, Mike Klampher and Ed Painter back in the day and it’s built up quite a tradition over the course of time, drawing people from as far as Oregon and the coast to the Tri-Cities up to Wenatchee. Not only are the Downer County Bikers helping to bring joy to kids ages ranging from 1 to 8, but they’re also buying locally in support of Ellensburg merchants.
“We’re just a bunch of working-class people that feel every kid should have presents at Christmas, and we’re trying to help out where we can,” Kelley said. “We’re keeping the money in town, buying local and making sure needy families have presents for their kids.”
The event raises an estimated $10,000 annually through auctions, collections
The club has partnered with FISH food bank and Cle Elum Alliance Church to make distributing the toys to the tots much easier, along with some smaller organizations. This year they have added the APOYO Food Bank organization.
“The Downer County club has a core group of 12 people. It’s not just bikers, this is the only thing we do is Christmas for the kids. This year we’ve joined forces with the Bearded Sinners club, which is a group of guys with beards that do community service work in Central Washington,” Kelley said.
“We’ve collected a lot of toys. We’ve had drop boxes around the valley. We have them all the way from Yakama to Kittitas, Cle Elum and of course Ellensburg. We’re expecting 100-125 people, so it should be a lot of fun.”