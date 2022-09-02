People come each year to the Ellensburg Rodeo to watch the best in the sport compete in a historic and iconic arena on a glorious Labor Day weekend.
The scene that unfolds on that sacred dirt, even if it lasts less than eight seconds, involves the work of hundreds of volunteers putting in thousands of hours of work.
Each year the Driver Award puts a volunteer or two in the spotlight for a moment of worthy recognition.
This year’s Driver Award recipients are Darin and Crystal Clark. The Clarks are the 20th recipients of the award.
The Clarks’ involvement in rodeo dates back more than 30 years, and their legacy as community volunteers is even longer.
“I’ve always wanted to make a difference. I wanted my life to be worth something. When I am gone, I want something to remember me by.
I wanted to accomplish something and leave something behind that the community and people will remember and recognize what we did,” Clark said.
The Clarks’ approach to life and community aligns with what the Driver family celebrates with its award.
“Each year the Driver Family gives an award to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Ellensburg Rodeo, Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, or associated activities. The true purpose of this award is to give the community a way to publicly acknowledge these individuals,” Scott Driver said.
Scott Driver, Gay Susan Driver, and Doug Driver, Art Driver’s son, will present the Driver Award to Crystal and Darin. The award is a beautiful sterling silver and gold belt buckle depicting Lo Driver on his horse Yankee, reared on its hind legs, as it was when Lo delivered an invitation to the Ellensburg Rodeo to President Truman at the Yakima airport.
LEND A HAND
Like many families, the Clarks’ volunteer efforts often were tied into their kids’ activities.
Darin Clark said when their kids got involved with Cub Scouts the local pack did not have a pinewood derby track. Clark said he built a pinewood derby track and was soon staging races locally, in Yakima and around the state.
The pinewood derby demands became too much as the couple started a music business so Clark said, “had to retire from that.”
Clark then became involved with two other people in starting an Ellensburg youth center, which eventually was handed over to the city and is now across the street from Morgan Middle School.
When their kids started playing baseball and softball, the Clarks got involved with Ellensburg Youth Baseball and Softball, continuing to do so beyond their children’s playing days to their grandchildren’s.
Many volunteer endeavors overlap, including a dance club they started in Yakima.
In 1988 Clark was working at a local auto body shop and was asked by Joy Potter if he would help judge cars in the Ellensburg Rodeo Parade. That led to helping organize the parade from 1991 to 2000. Crystal’s involvement in volunteering for the rodeo started with assisting with the parade lineup.
The baseball/rodeo commitments coalesced in 2011 with the running of an RV parking lot on 14th and Alder Street as a fundraiser for youth baseball and softball. The parking lot segued into running the rodeo’s shuttle service.
When their involvement with parking ended, Clark thought that might conclude his rodeo work.
“They said, ‘we have some other problems here. So far you’ve been pretty good at solving problems.”
Since 2017 Clark has been the rodeo seating manager, and Crystal has assisted with the seating. There is a “one thing leads to another” element, but that does not happen without a commitment to community involvement.
“I tell people that without volunteers this community does not happen. Everything from the art walk to beer and wine tastings, all this stuff is volunteer-driven,” Clark said. “If it wasn’t for volunteers what makes this town this town or Kittitas County, Kittitas County wouldn’t be that way. I believe in that strongly and I want to do my part.”
Crystal said with a laugh that her involvement was partly so she could still see her husband, but much like Darin, she focused on making sure things run smoothly, whether that was making volunteering at the parking lot fun for kids or managing concessions for youth baseball and softball.
Clark refers to much of his involvement as the “work in the trenches.” He has focused on providing fun and positive experiences for kids or making sure people enjoy an event — the type of work where if everything goes way people may not notice.
He said recognition has not driven his work and was surprised to receive a call from Scott Driver.
“I was shocked,” Clark said. “I’d heard about the award. I always thought it was prestige for the cool folks, and that wasn’t me. As I told Scott, I don’t do this for the award or any recognition. I don’t even care to be recognized.”
Clark said he appreciates being a Driver Award recipient.
“It’s nice to be recognized, but that’s not why I do it,” Clark said. “I do it because I believe in it. I do it because I care. I do it because I want to leave a legacy behind.”