Driver Award

Darin and Crystal Clark are the recipients of the 2022 Driver Award in recognition for their volunteer contributions to the Ellensburg Rodeo and community at-large.

 Michael Gallagher / Daily Record

People come each year to the Ellensburg Rodeo to watch the best in the sport compete in a historic and iconic arena on a glorious Labor Day weekend.

The scene that unfolds on that sacred dirt, even if it lasts less than eight seconds, involves the work of hundreds of volunteers putting in thousands of hours of work.

