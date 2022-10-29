Anybody that ever doodled on a napkin in an airport cocktail lounge waiting for their flight would have been in their element.
Some restaurants put out crayons at the table so customers can draw on butcher paper while waiting for an order.
It was in that same spirit that Pint Night with Gallery One at the Iron Horse Brewery taproom offered art patrons and beer lovers a “Droodle Session” where people could draw a draft and a picture at the local taproom out on the Vantage Highway.
The smells of craft beer being brewed filled the air along with the sweet sounds of Dave Parker’s accordion accompaniment.
Vivian Dunbar and Chris Bechard sat at one of the tables casually creating designs and a little theatre of the mind with materials provided by the local art gallery. Of course, beer factored into that creativity on a Thursday afternoon.
“Personally, art is so subjective, even if you’re not an artist. Once you take that step and say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I can draw. I can paint,’” Gallery One communications manager John Durham said.
“Then you take that step that says, ‘I can do it.’ Then I think everybody has something to offer. Ultimately, I think this a about meeting people and having some fun.”
Durham looked over Dunbar and Bechard’s work with a smile, taking it and posting it on the beer case next to their table with a magnet. Dunbar smiled as if she had just made the wall of fame on grandma’s refrigerator.
“This is the first time we’ve been out here, so it’s nice to try something different,” Dunbar said, looking up at the floor to ceiling mural local PUNCH artists Justin Gibbens and Will Bow did for the Iron Horse when the taproom opened.
Bechard added, “It’s nice to get out of town a little bit. I like that,” he said. “It reminds me more of the mini bars in West Seattle. I’ve done some album work, so I like to draw anyway.”
Parker’s repertoire was a carryover of his traditional accordion he offered at Buskers in the Burg, and he added a nice backbeat to beer and art.
Even though Natalie Andrus’s main form of art is with the ceramics wheel, but the Gallery One ceramics studio manager and resident artist was rather impressive on the droodle paper.
“It’s for community members to get together and have fun. I think being creative is important. Beer unlocks the inhibitions,” she said with a laugh.
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com
