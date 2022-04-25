Sophomore second baseman Hannah Krogstadt (3), senior shortstop Kass Winter (11) and the Bulldogs meet at the mound against East Valley Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
Bulldogs senior outfielder Victoria Zimmerman (14), senior shortstop Kass Winter (11) and senior outfielder Alexis Gillespie (2) retire the East Valley side Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
Bulldogs senior outfielder Victoria Zimmerman (14) leads off from third against East Valley Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
Bulldogs senior shortstop Lily Case takes off from second against East Valley Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
Bulldogs sophomore outfielder Alexis Gillespie (2) leads off from second against East Valley Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
Bulldogs junior Sienna Pascoe pitches against East Valley Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
Bulldogs senior Maddie Kennedy-Colson (7) pitches against East Valley Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
The Ellensburg High School softball team kept its opener with visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference East Valley close Saturday, but the No. 10 Red Devils blew out the closer.
East Valley won 10-7 early and 23-5 in five innings late.
The Red Devils (15-3 overall, 10-1 CWAC) stretched their win streak to nine games — in all of which they’ve scored at least 10 runs — and Ellensburg (6-6, 4-4) lost its fourth in a row.
Jami Nelson batted 3-of-4 with a triple and drove in two runs in the morning go-round before she doubled and brought in two more in a 2-3 afternoon effort.
Next for the No. 23 Bulldogs is a doubleheader at Class 1A No. 16 College Place (6-4), averaging 14 runs in its four-game win streak, scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
EAST VALLEY 10, ELLENSBURG 7
Saturday at Ellensburg High School
EVA 1 0 2 3 0 3 1 – 10 13 1
ELL 0 0 3 2 0 2 0 – 7 15 2
BATTING – Ellensburg: Jami Nelson 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Sienna Pascoe 2-3, 2 RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Kass Winter 2-4, 2B. PITCHING – Ellensburg battery: Maddie Kennedy-Colson, Sienna Pascoe (6) and Jami Nelson.
EAST VALLEY 23, ELLENSBURG 5
EVA 8 9 1 5 0 – 23 18 0
ELL 0 1 4 0 0 – 5 7 1
BATTING – Ellensburg: Jami Nelson 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Reagan Messner 2-2, 2 RBI. PITCHING – Ellensburg battery: Maddie Kennedy-Colson, Sienna Pascoe (1), Lily Case (2) and Jami Nelson, Laney Mayer (2).
