EDA looking for volunteers for Spring Clean Up

Daily Record staff report

Mar 29, 2023

The Ellensburg Downtown Association is looking for volunteers to help make a difference at the annual Downtown Spring Clean Up on April 22.

"It's a great way for students, businesses, and community members to give back to their community and connect with others who share the same values," Events and Marketing Coordinator Katie Holm said.

Volunteers will be needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make a visual impact on the community.

Check-in for the event will be at the Rotary Pavilion. Jobs for all ages, abilities and schedules are available.

Sign at signupgenius.com/go/20F084CAEAB2FA7FA7-downtown.