Unity Park plans have been a slow-moving train, but there is a growing sense of momentum and excitement over its creation in the center of historic downtown Ellensburg.
On Monday night the Ellensburg City Council approved a preferred site plan developed by Walker Macy and authorized staff to draft the final agreement.
So, not there yet, but very close.
Te initial reaction to the preferred site plan is, “that should work.”
It has the components desired — a stage, a grass area, shade structures, a picnic area, etc. — arranged in a way that makes sense.
The challenge was designing a park to accommodate a range of uses while still reflecting the character of the downtown.
Along those lines, the park retains Richard Beyer’s famous bull sculpture. The bull is a notable piece of public art and a lot of fun — it fits the downtown.
Designing a park in the middle of the historic downtown is an opportunity to dream. This process has included some big dreams, such as closing the portion of Pearl Street bordering the park to vehicular traffic. If the park fed into a pedestrian walkway it could look different.
But dreams are checked by reality. Permanently closing a section of a street in the center of downtown did not pencil out to make a lot of sense, regardless of how many park options that would create.
From a use standpoint, the stage is a critical component. Many successful events in Ellensburg involve live musical performances. Having an established downtown venue should be a significant asset to many endeavors.
The grass, shade and picnic structures mean the park also will get day-to-day use by people in town. There is an ever-increasing number of people living in the historic downtown core. A central park will be used and appreciated.
The old bank drive-though, including the visitors services space, will be gone. The removal of those structures will open up the park.
There is no way to design a downtown park to meet every need and/or concern. Parks have a way of growing on people. Once in place and use, the park becomes part of the landscape and the downtown lifestyle.
For years the city managed Rotary Pavilion with most people not knowing the city did not own the land under Rotary Pavilion. Thanks to changes in the banking industry and a willing seller, the city found itself with the opportunity to create a downtown park nearly 140 years after its founding. That does not happen often.
Once the land was obtained, it was thought it would be a slow, piece-by-piece process to develop the property. Then COVID hit and the city was able to access $1.8 million for park development through the American Rescue Plan Act.
A lot of things happened that could not have been predicted.
At the end of the day — estimated to be June of 2023 — Ellensburg will have a new downtown park.