The Ellensburg City Council took steps to address homelessness issues in the city in August.
It is not a one-step process.
It is important to put Ellensburg’s “homelessness issues” in context. There are people who sleep on the sidewalk or in public spaces. In past years there’d be a person or two sleeping adjacent to the Ellensburg Public Library (perhaps because of Wi-Fi access). Right now the most notable homeless person is a man who sleeps in Unity Park (Rotary Pavilion).
If you read the blotter, you will see calls regarding people camped out in other locations — primarily vacant private property lots. The wooded area behind Bi-Mart and the movie theater also have been locations for homeless camps.
The city council is addressing people camping/sleeping on public property. Private property owners have their recourse to restrict the use of their property.
Courts have ruled that a city needs to have a homeless housing option to enforce restrictions on public property. In short, a city cannot enforce a homeless ordinance simply by arresting people and putting them in jail. Humanitarian issues aside, jailing homeless people is the most expensive option available.
Ellensburg is pursuing creating a year-round homeless housing option. A cold-weather shelter, a cooperative effort between the Kittitas County Ministerial Association and HopeSource, provides shelter during winter nights.
It is correct to say that Ellensburg does not have an extensive homeless population and that it is hard to quantify. Countywide it is harder to gauge the number because the population is dispersed and in less noticeable areas. In large cities homeless equates to nameless and faceless. A person without a home comes across as a foreign entity — not anyone you would know or recognize as a fellow human being. The take from officials and the public is “where did these people come from?”
They came from homes and communities just like everyone else. A person without a home may have made mistakes, shown poor judgment, had bad luck, become addicted to drugs, been born into a family already struggling economically, or be mentally or physically unable to maintain employment.
Housing is a factor of contributing to the economy in the United States, or in the case of inherited wealth be related to someone who once contributed to the economy. Housing is limited to high-end contributors to the economy in many areas. Not everyone contributes to the economy. We have sympathy for some non-contributors — specifically children and to a lesser degree the elderly — and zero sympathy/compassion for others. Drug addicts receive almost no sympathy. People with mental illness don’t fare well on the sympathy scale.
If the deal is contribute to the economy and receive housing, what do you do about people who don’t contribute to the economy?
We don’t want to encounter people sleeping on our sidewalks and park benches, but we also balk at creating and paying for housing for those people. The logical conclusion is we are just hoping those people go away. The problem the Ellensburg City Council is addressing is not big within the context of urban homelessness, but every person counts. What if receiving shelter in Ellensburg makes a difference in a person’s life? That would add to the equation beyond the dollars and cents.