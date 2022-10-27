Meticulous would be one word to describe the decades-long renovation of the historic Northern Pacific Railroad at the end of Third Avenue in Ellensburg.
The attention to detail, whether the benches, the period lighting or even the restrooms, has been impressive. The Friends of the Northern Pacific Railroad Depot undertook the renovation under the direction of local businessman Steve Hayden.
The fact that there was a depot to renovate qualifies as a minor miracle. There were many points since the early 1980s when the fate of that building was in doubt. This was a period of time when many historic depots across the country were lost as the railroad abandoned passenger rail service.
But over the years, different groups of people and businesses stepped up and did what was needed to ensure the building survived. Sometimes that meant patching the roof and finding ways to keep birds from roosting inside the structure.
All that work by all those people for those many years paid off as the building will now house HopeSource offices.
HopeSource employees are in for a treat because that depot is a cool spot to put in a work day.
But more importantly, the community is served. Ellensburg’s charm is that it has retained many of it historic structures. The only way historic structures survive is through use. Buildings that date to the late 1800s and early 1900s need to be functional in 2022 and beyond.
Even if it functions as HopeSource offices and a center of vital services for people in the community, the depot continues to tell the story of Ellensburg. Walking into the depot it’s easy to imagine stepping off a train in Ellensburg early days.
Having these buildings as part of our community emphasizes the appreciation for those who came before us and built the town we enjoy today. It encourages us to do the same for the generations to come.
As old house owners can testify, this does not happen by accident. Historic structures require continued investment and an intentional approach to maintain their functionality.
There is a point where people may ask, “Is it worth it?” New construction can meet modern needs. The value of a building like the depot is harder to quantify. What price is attached to walking into a building and saying, “Wow, it’s fantastic that this still exists”?
For Ellensburg it goes back to the fabric of the community and what we value. Generations of Ellensburg residents decided that building was worth saving and today we benefit from that commitment. That is something to keep in mind as we move forward.