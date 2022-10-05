Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg High School sent a text message to parents Tuesday morning saying a high number of students are arriving late for school and asking for families to help students to show up on time.

The request is reasonable. Having students show up on time is key to starting class on time, and with today’s tightly scripted academic requirements making use of every minute is critical. Also, it is disrespectful to the teacher and classmates to wander in after the bell rings.

