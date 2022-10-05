The Ellensburg High School sent a text message to parents Tuesday morning saying a high number of students are arriving late for school and asking for families to help students to show up on time.
The request is reasonable. Having students show up on time is key to starting class on time, and with today’s tightly scripted academic requirements making use of every minute is critical. Also, it is disrespectful to the teacher and classmates to wander in after the bell rings.
The first class starts at 7:50 a.m. at EHS. Last year’s first class began at 7:35 a.m., so the pushback on time was an acknowledgment that the schedule changes driven by a shortage of school bus drivers were a challenge at the high school.
The issues involved with EHS start times are not specific to the Ellensburg School District. The school bus driver shortage is national, and within the spectrum of “solutions” to this problem, Ellensburg’s was less dramatic than many.
Teenagers worldwide do not fare well with early starts for academic endeavors. Research indicates teenagers show improved grades and better attendance with later start times. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that high and middle schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later.
Any parent can testify that rousting a teen out of bed in the early morning hours can be a titanic battle against forces of nature the parent seems destined to lose.
Making this situation more frustrating for Ellensburg parents was before the scheduling shift, ESD start times were the envy of other school districts. The high school started at 8:35 a.m. with the other schools within a reasonable window.
The start times reflect a broader concern about changes that are contrary to reaching academic goals — changes driven by labor or financial factors.
We live with economic restrictions. The scenario of “if money was no object” has never applied to public education. As residents/parents/taxpayers we provide school financing to the best of our ability. School officials use that money to achieve academic goals to the highest standard possible with the resources provided.
The early start time at the high school does not advance academic achievement. It was done within the context of creating a transportation schedule with an insufficient number of bus drivers.
The decision this summer to eliminate the certified librarian positions in the school district did not advance academic achievement. Cuts were due to shortfalls in funding.
We enter a period where financial/employment factors may play an ever bigger role. It shines a brighter focus on two questions: What do we want? And. What are we willing to do to get what we want?
This is not about blaming someone(s) for making a decision. A local school district is a co-op in which we are all contributing members — tax financing, volunteer labor and contributions. Like all co-ops, it exists to meet a need we sought but could not achieve as individuals.
The state is constitutionally obligated to fund K-12 education, but that funding comes from us. K-12 education is not something brought to us by out-of-town professionals for our good. People can and do homeschool their kids, but enough people feel an organized effort, making use of people skilled in every topic, generates a public good through a comprehensive education program reaching every child.
Decisions contrary to achieving our goals jolt us out of cruise control. We’re back at the wheel. Now, where are we going?