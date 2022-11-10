At least in lovely Kittitas County, we have a good idea of the winners by the end of election night — other than Kittitas County Hospital District No. 2’s Proposition 2 at a vote of 1,784 (50.42%) to reject and 1,754 (49.58%) to approve.
The trade-off for certainty is a lack of intrigue. The general election race results for auditor, coroner and clerk, were similar to the vote totals received in the primary.
The one point of interest would be the clerk’s race where Karen Bowen defeated Brian Cullinane. Bowen was appointed to the position in February to replace Val Barschaw, but Bowen resigned in October (too late to have her name removed from the ballot).
If she declines to take office in January, a replacement would be appointed. The clerk should be a job — filled through a professional hiring process — not an elected position. That is not changing any day soon, but it does return the onus to the Kittitas County Republican Party, which nominates candidates, and the Kittitas County commissioners who appoint, to treat this as a job search.
Elliott’s win over 18-year incumbent Jerry Pettit in the race for Kittitas County Auditor removes the last remaining Democrat from countywide elected office. County government is now Republican from stem to stern.
Ironically, Elliott, who has been active in the Kittitas County Republican Party, wrote a letter to the editor during the Ellensburg City Council campaigns advocating for a conservative candidate to bring “diversity” to the city council.
Elliott is not to blame for the lack of Democrats in county government — that falls on the Kittitas County Democratic Party, which seems to have sat out this election.
The 8th U.S. Congressional District is one of the few swing (could go either way) districts. Rep. Kim Schrier leads Matt Larkin. You have to give her credit for surviving competitive races.
Too many races are in doubt on the national level to make any definitive statements — other than the prophesied “Red Wave” did not materialize. Republicans could take back the Senate and House, but the margins will be slim.
The American voting populace is uncomfortable giving either the Republican Party or Democratic Party too much power. That should tell you something about the trust level.
Among the positive signs nationally (at least for democracy) is the election deniers and Big Lie proponents did not do well. That might give Republicans pause for thought as Donald Trump inches closer to announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Standing here in November of 2022 it looks like a Trump candidacy for president will be more of a problem for Republicans than Democrats. There is plenty of time for that to change.
Congratulations to all the candidates who sought office this fall. Democracy does not work without you.