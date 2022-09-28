The start of the school year and annual well-child exams spotlight what vaccinations your child needs to remain up to date.
There is no more important time in the past 50 or 60 years to be aware and current on your child’s vaccination status.
The combination of the politicization of COVID and the anti-vax movement is putting vaccine-preventable childhood diseases back into play.
For many years anti-vax parents could opt their children out of the vaccines without worrying whether a child would get the disease because enough parents were vaccinating their children to maintain herd immunity.
The “success” of the anti-vax movement means they will lose that luxury.
For generations, polio has been the gold standard for vaccination success. The elimination of polio in the United States was a point of pride. We came together and did this — saved children from the fate of a lifetime of polio.
There are indications that polio is back in the U.S.
According to Associated Press reporting, a man in Rockland County, New York was diagnosed with polio in July — the first case in about a decade. In September, New York declared a state of emergency after discovering 57 samples of poliovirus in wastewater in four New York counties — more than half from the same county the adult patient lived outside of New York City.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention declared that the U.S. meets the World Health Organization’s criteria for a country with circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus.
According to the CDC, the U.S. still meets the 80% polio vaccination rate for herd immunity, but there are pockets where it does not. For example, 46% of the counties in New York are below the three-dose poliovirus vaccination herd immunity threshold for 2-year-olds.
Since the vaccination rate starting with infants was so successful, not much thought was given to adults contracting polio. That’s going to change.
Regardless of the motivation of the anti-vax movement, the logical consequence of the success of that effort would be the return of vaccine-preventable diseases — mumps, measles, rubella, chicken pox, polio, etc.
The return of polio would be a watershed moment for anti-vaxers, but not a cause of celebration for society in general.
Kds survived mumps and/or measles, but many did so in the era of the stay-at-home mom. Imagine a world where these highly contagious diseases sweep through schools again, sending children home for a week or two in households where both parents work.
Few want to return to the days when a child suffers a preventable disease.
A casual approach to your child’s vaccination status is no longer an option. You need to be intentional in your decisions and know that opting out has health consequences for your child — some of which people have not had to worry about for decades.
