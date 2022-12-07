...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in
the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse
Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima
Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the
Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may
also have dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
The sudden, dramatic loss of the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center will linger long after the fire, which consumed the center and adjacent ACX structure, is extinguished.
Situated outside the city limits in a nondescript building off of Vantage Highway, it is easy to underestimate what that facility meant to the community.
First of all, there was little that was nice about that building. Functional might be the highest compliment it could receive and even that might have overstated its appeal.
For all its lack of aesthetics, many uses were shoehorned into the facility. — the only racquetball courts, indoor tennis courts and an indoor soccer field in the Kittitas Valley. It had a small weight room and a hidden gem of a batting cage. The utilitarian space housed many activities, such as inline skating and pickleball.
The most distinguishing aspect of the facility was it served all ages from kids participating in the indoor soccer league in the winter to people in their 70s and 80s playing doubles tennis. Local youth teams and Central Washington University athletes made use of the building.
The mix of people going in and out covered the spectrum in age, ethnicity and body type.
The building also housed Rodeo City Gymnastics. While it is a private business, it provides a singular service to the community. Having a positive, physical outlet for kids (particularly those not interested in team sports) has been huge for children and their parents.
The building came to the city via a donation from a tennis club a few decades ago. The uses have grown over the years.
Even before the fire, it was easy to stand in that building and say, “this would be hard for the city to replace.”
In the immediate aftermath of the fire, city officials were not talking about insurance coverage or replacement plans, but that is now on the top of the agenda.
Is the city interested in offering these amenities to residents?
If the answer is no, then the process ends. If the answer is yes, then it gets complicated on where and how it would happen.
Would the city clear the destroyed structure and the builds at that location? That seems unlikely since it is not in the city, and the only reason the city operated a facility in that location is that it was donated to the city.
When envisioning a building that houses indoor tennis courts, an indoor soccer field and racquetball the first impression is that would be expensive.
The racquet/recreation center building had the ambiance of a hay storage facility. One approach would be to build that type of space and recreate a utilitarian, spartan facility. If the city pursues this path, the first estimate should be for straight replacement value. The catch is no one likely would build a facility replicating the racquet/recreation center.
Making use of an existing structure should be explored. Is there another hay barn out there? The Fitterer’s building offers the intriguing, albeit fantastical format of tennis courts on the first floor and a third-floor indoor soccer field.
The fun of the moment is all options are on the table.
The city did not anticipate replacing the racquet and recreation center in 2023. It will be up to residents to encourage city leaders to make it a priority. Bringing this about will not be simple and will entail unexpected expenditures.
But that facility served a vital function in the health and well-being of this community. We will feel the loss if something does not arise in its place.