Courtesy of the calendar, the 2022 General Election Day is as late as it can be, falling on Nov. 8 (the Tuesday next after the first Monday of November).
Some election fatigue has set in nationally as heavily financed ad campaigns continue to pound the airwaves and inundate social media.
The commercials may be annoying, but people are voting. Indications based on early turnout are that there will be a strong turnout for a midterm election.
As of Tuesday, 25.75% of ballots had been returned within Kittitas County. That’s a decent number for this point in the election and an indicator that the total turnout should be solid.
Of course, that only happens if roughly three-quarters of the voting population digs out their ballots over the weekend and returns them by Tuesday.
A nice thing about living in Kittitas County is we are rarely the focal point of well-financed campaigns. This year the 8th District Congressional seat is drawing serious money from Democrats and Republicans, but the emphasis remains on the district’s West Side population.
This election cycle has shifted from ad spending on print, TV and radio to internet-based campaigns. That may or may not make it easier to avoid depending on your social media consumption.
If the ads seem nastier or more negative, it’s because they are. The internet ads energize the core supporters — not convince non-aligned voters with rationale discussions of policy points.
The campaigns reflect the political divide in this nation. At this point, when it seems like half the nation hates the other half of the nation, it is good to remember that neither the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party is the largest in the United States. People who do not identify as either Republican or Democrat are the largest party of voters.
Each election this group sways one way or the other to grant the winning party the illusion of power, but it’s just as likely to sway back the next election.
While there are not that many contested races on the local ballot, each race is important and deserves your consideration and vote. The most troubling points on the ballot are the three uncontested races for the 13th District seats (two representatives and one senator) and an uncontested race for a Kittitas County commissioner seat.
That should not happen. Each of those positions is important and voters need to question officeholders and require accountability. The Democrats are the party of opposition in each instance, but the beauty of this state is candidates can run as independents and advance under the top-two primary system.
The focus should be less on party labels and more on the ideas a prospective candidate would bring to the race. Party labels have become targets so large they obscure the person.
We can hope for more competitive races in future elections, but we also must uphold our responsibility to participate in the one before us — vote.