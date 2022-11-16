For most Ellensburg residents, Reed Park on Craig’s Hill may not be something they give thought to other than it is Ellensburg’s most prominent hill (sorry Radio Hill) and is a great place to watch the sunset.
But for people who live on Craig’s Hill, Reed Park is more of a focal point.
That’s understandable, the park is practically their backyard.
Reed has a nice grass field, lovely large trees, and a picnic table or two. It lacks playground equipment, access to water (the water tower doesn’t count), a bandstand, BBQ pits, or other amenities found in Ellensburg parks.
It’s a low-profile neighborhood park. With one exception, people park there. It has a view in a town sadly lacking in panoramic viewpoints.
Parking, mainly by younger people with loud car stereos, a tendency to drive fast, discarded fast-food wrappers, and illicit and licit drugs, is the issue with Reed Park. The city of Ellensburg’s website has a webcam pointed toward the Reed Park parking strip. You can monitor it 24/7, but it is not riveting viewing.
There is a Reed Park master planning meeting tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall Council Chambers (also available via Zoom).
The phrase Reed Park Master Plan spurs thoughts of jumbo shrimp — master plan feels like an overstatement for what Reed Park offers.
Three park options will be considered:
The park’s current layout with minor improvements.
A plan that incorporates overlook parking but with bigger changes to the park layout.
A plan that incorporates minimal overlook parking.
The master plan is about managing people’s behavior at the park. According to the city’s website, the purpose is to “address pedestrian safety, driving behaviors of those driving to or from Reed Park, and general park behavior.”
Limiting access is a way to manage behavior, which explains the option to incorporate minimal overlook parking.
No one wants to put up with dangerous driving, littering and otherwise offensive acts in their neighborhood. Home is a place to relax and feel safe.
If these planners had a magic wand rather than the large easels and magic markers typically used at these community meetings, Reed Park would transform from a park-and-party zone to a place of solace and contemplation.
To be blunt, rich people buy views. The rest of us need spots like Reed Park where we can contemplate the sun set and rise or just the scope of the valley we call home. Reed Park is a perk for the people. Whatever happens in the master planning process, that cannot be lost.
Tonight’s meeting starts a process that will continue at least through March.