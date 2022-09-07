...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires
to more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
This is an exciting week in households across Kittitas County — school is back in session.
There are kindergarteners eager for the first day of a 13-year journey, kids at all grade levels anxious to reconnect with friends and high school seniors eying that final year of experiences.
In summary, there is a wide range of emotions in play in hallways across grade levels and throughout the county.
If you’re a parent or guardian and you step into a school building that first day you say to yourself, “This is why people devote their careers to education. There is a lot of energy and excitement here.”
Even at this joyous moment it is important to acknowledge that this has been a rough three years in public education, not just locally but across the nation.
Everyone wants to move on, put COVID and all its restrictions in the rear-view mirror.
That problem is “moving on” does not work in public education. Every day in school there are skills to address, tasks to accomplish, knowledge to build and social skills to develop.
If you add the variables together — kids who did well online and those who did not, kids who had strong home support and those who did not and kids who missed key periods in social skills development — it quickly gets complex.
Saying schools don’t require masking anymore and events are “back to normal,” so everything is fine does not cut it.
We’re in the midst of a rebuilding process. At the core is rebuilding the school as a community and everything spirals out from that.
The relationship between administrations and teachers needs to mend. That is probably true in every school district across that nation. Teachers were asked to change on the fly and then change back and somehow still keep the ship steady and moving forward. We’re talking prolonged periods of high stress. That has an impact. Every person working in those buildings is a human being, whether in an administrator’s office or a classroom. Everyone felt that stress and will respond differently. People have to work through that and it will take time.
There is no turning the clock back to pre-COVID school. The key to moving forward is acknowledging this is where we’re at and this is how the situation has changed.
In terms of the students it’s going to come down to whatever takes to address what a child needs — shortfalls to make up. Every parent has a story of “my kid missed this, this and this,” during the various stages of COVID restrictions. Traditionally schools have been evaluated based on certain percentages of students meeting specific benchmarks at different age points. That is irrelevant now.
Success comes down to every student getting what he or she needs to continue to build skills and talents for a productive life. Achieving that goal will require more flexibility and adaptability than in the past. As long as there is a student in school who attended school with COVID restrictions in place, that recovery period continues.
We’ve all attended school and take it for granted that the institution survives and fulfills its purpose. It is incumbent on all of us to not assume everything will work out, but to actively ask questions and constructively work to support each child and the school system we fund.