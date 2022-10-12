The Ellensburg Education Association (EEA) cast a vote of no confidence in Ellensburg School District superintendent Jinger Haberer in September.
At a late September school board meeting, Haberer discussed the issues raised by the teachers.
The outside take is they seem to be working through the issues, or at least willing to talk.
A no-confidence vote by the district’s primary labor force is not a good thing, but it was not a surprise. The public-facing relationship between the administration/school board and teachers through public meetings had become progressively antagonistic.
That was regrettable but understandable. COVID served as a massive stress test on many public institutions but none more so than public education.
At this point, it’s about moving forward. For all the challenges COVID presented over the past three years there are other challenges on the horizon.
We (taxpayers) pay the salaries of the teachers and administrators (as well as every other district employee), and we finance the construction of every school building. We (registered voters) vote for the people on the school board. We are vested in every component of the employer/employee relationship.
The relationship needs to work, or at least be functional.
We are making all these investments for one purpose — to educate children. We are obligated to be single-focused. Anything that detracts from that mission needs to be minimized or removed.
If you are not a teacher, classified staff member, administrator, or school board member, you don’t know the dynamic in play. That’s true of any workplace setting.
But most of us understand how draining workplace drama can be — professionally and personally.
During the school board meeting in September, board president Jason White said Haberer was hired as an “agent of change.” If you’ve done time in a larger private corporation when you heard a new manager had been brought in as an “agent of change,” that meant he or she was hired to fire people.
That’s not how a school district works. Top-down leadership does not work, either. To do their job well, a teacher invests in their classroom — the children in their charge. It’s not a punch-the-clock job where your manager gives you a memo detailing the day’s duties.
A good teacher is creative, passionate about their job and savvy about what does and does not work with kids. A good school district is the result of the cumulative effort of good teachers.
A good administrator is harder to quantify. If everything works smoothly, the casual observer may not notice the person is there. It’s also a fact that teachers outlast superintendents. If it’s not a cooperative relationship, it does not work.
To the credit of all involved, Haberer and the teachers union representatives, they are working past the no-confidence vote. It is not treated as the end-of-the-line, but rather as a reset button to move forward productively.
We pay them to be professionals and they are acting as such. That’s a good starting point.
