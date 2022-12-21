...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The fee for youth and adult sports use of Ellensburg School District facilities was the collision between a reasonable idea with a stunning lack of understanding.
First, the reasonable idea part. Even though we pay for public facilities, there are instances when we are charged to use public facilities. Charges often are what maintain public facilities.
That makes sense in a vacuum. But the public was told for years that supporting maintenance and operations levies allowed them access to the facilities through the Community Schools program.
Even with Community Schools, there was a fee structure for facility rentals. It was not applied to youth sports practices for AAU basketball, wrestling and volleyball clubs and Grid Kids football.
Community Schools were a compact between the district and the community — support M&O levies and have access to facilities. How big a role the Community Schools component played in M&O support is hard to say, but it was definitely on the list of benefits received.
The mission statement of Community Schools stated: “The goal of Community Schools Program is to assist and facilitate community social, cultural, educational, and recreational activities that will help create a special environment to live and learn.” People liked the program and its purpose.
The district is offering discounts to youth sports clubs, based on the percentage of participants from the Ellensburg School District. The district should reach out to the Kittitas School District to create an interlocal agreement because Ellensburg and Kittitas children compete on the same youth-level teams.
Community Schools were not in the last M&O. Perhaps that was reasonable, too, given the expectation of a tightening of school finances and the need to focus funding on the primary purposes of the public school system.
There was never community discussion about dropping Community Schools, or any attempt to debate the issue and get buy-in.
This is where the stunning lack of understanding comes into play. The Ellensburg School Board and district officials have shown a remarkable tone-deafness regarding the community. There should have been no shock at the public’s reaction to being charged to practice in district gyms. The fuss over the fees is just the latest in a string of from-on-high decisions from changing school start times to eliminating librarians.
There’s an explanation for each decision, but also a commonality of no community consensus or support. Perhaps that’s seen as leadership, but in a public school district dependent on taxpayers periodically providing money through ballot measures that may not be effective leadership.
Further complicating the situation is tough days are ahead for the Ellensburg School District. Enrollment has come in a little lower than the budget projection — the worst-case scenario for a public school. Staffing was based on the projected enrollment, expecting state funding commensurate with that projected enrollment. State funding will be lower than expected. Some short-term funding tied to the pandemic also is slated to decrease.
Projecting enrollment coming out of a pandemic was a challenge. But by burning so many community connections the district will garner little if any, understanding or support from the community if tough choices are to be made.
A group is being formed to look at budget priorities but that effort has to have a foundation of trust and that is lacking.
Too often the school board has been reacting defensively when interacting with the public at meetings. It’s going to have to get past that. Community Schools may have been dropped but the community is still needed to have functional schools.