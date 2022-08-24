For more than 126 years, Fitterer’s Furniture did more than outfit living rooms and bedrooms throughout Kittitas County, it set the standard for how to conduct business and treat people.
The news that the furniture store at the heart of historic downtown Ellensburg will close this fall is both sad and understandable.
Sad because there’s never been an Ellensburg without Fitterer’s. Much like Central Washington University (back to the Normal School days), the city, the business and the school grew up together, influencing each other.
If there is a gold standard for civic-minded business, it would be Fitterer’s Standard. Going back for more than a century there are few community endeavors, projects, or organizations that Fitterer’s did not support in some fashion. It’s a broad spectrum of support but comes down to whatever improved the community and helped residents.
A lot of what we love about our small city doesn’t happen without business support and donations, whether youth sports or the arts and music. Fitterer’s has always been a part of that core support.
One of Ellensburg’s enduring qualities is its historic business core has survived. We should not take it for granted because there are numerous small cities where this is not the case. That would not have happened without Fitterer’s.
The store has always sold nice furniture, but its longevity is not tied to its product but to the people who sold the product. Fitterer’s is defined by its customer service. It didn’t matter who you were or what budget you had to spend when you walked in they treated you with warmth and respect.
It is one of those places where if you were having a rough day, you could walk into the showroom just for the cheerful pick-me-up, a chance to daydream about a new recliner and fresh-baked cookie.
On an accounting level, it is hard to quantify what treating every person well adds to the bottom line, but with 126 years on the books, Fitterer’s is evidence it is an excellent business plan.
Fitterer’s helped set the tone for how businesses operated in Ellensburg. Other generational businesses such as Kelleher Motors, Jerrol’s and Woods Hardware provide that same level of customer service.
If your core, long-term businesses treat everyone with a level of kindness, it creates the climate for every business to follow. It has made Ellensburg not just a better place to shop but a better place to live.
And now the understandable part. The world has changed dramatically in the past 126 years. A three-story furniture store in a small town is not something pursued. It’s a shame because it is a more comfortable, relaxing and rewarding way to shop than cruising a website. Time, convenience and cost have become valued more than the human experience of trying out every sofa in the store until you find the one calling your name.
We thank the entire Fitterer family down through the ages and in particular Brad Fitterer for the role he played with the store and the community. We wish you the best because that is what you have provided to the community.