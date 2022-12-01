The United States Senate passed legislation to protect same-sex marriage Tuesday. The measure heads to the U.S. House of Representatives, where it should pass.
There is a lot to appreciate here.
First, this was a rare instance where a functional government performed its duties. The measure drew enough Republican votes (12) to be called bipartisan (and overcome a filibuster).
This issue seemed resolved in 2015 when a Supreme Court ruling legalized gay marriage. But as we have learned, a Supreme Court can reinterpret the Constitution through its particular ideological/theological lens and overturn established precedent.
What the majority of Americans who support same-sex marriage needed was for the legislative branch to do its job and approve the legislation.
This legislation is not perfect. States are not required to allow same-sex marriage but must recognize a same-sex marriage from a state where allowed.
A Supreme Court wildly out of step with the views and desires of the majority of Americans is not a good thing, but perhaps it spurs legislators to do their jobs and no longer rely on the court to tackle topics they avoid for political reasons.
Another takeaway is, “Wow.”
Wow, meaning Congress passed the Defense of Marriage Act which defined marriage as limited to a man and woman and banned same-sex marriage in 1996. The measure was signed into law by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. The Clinton administration also brought us “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” which allowed gay people to serve in the military as long as they never said they were gay.
During his 2008 presidential campaign, Barack Obama said he did not support gay marriage.
What happened was politicians followed public opinion, which has steadily swung toward support for same-sex marriage.
The brave leaders in this movement were the people who stood up and said, “This is who I am. I am going to love who I want to love. Deal with it.”
Tuesday’s vote gives hope to our transgender citizens who feel the anger, bigotry and hatred a segment of society once felt comfortable expressing toward gay people.
At a time when politicians rise toward national prominence by attacking the right for transgender people to exist, it is hard to feel hopeful. These politicians might find themselves on the right side of fawning and flattering Fox News cameras, but they are not just on the wrong side of history, they are on the wrong side of Americans.
Most Americans do not believe a transgender child should be taken from a parent who commits the “crime” of loving and supporting that child. Those measures and others that aim to eliminate and/or make illegal the mention of transgender people are an obscene affront to what it means to be an American.
America was founded by people who did not believe a human being’s potential should be defined by the state or by rigid social or religious structures. If, and this was a radical notion, people were allowed the freedom to pursue their best selves, wouldn’t the nation flourish?
This dream remains unfulfilled, but what if every person loved who they wanted to love (consensually) and lived their lives as the person they felt they were meant to be?
That would be something. That would be America. Too many people dream that dream for it ever to die.