Buckle up, Rodeo/Fair weekend is here.
This weekend is a year in preparation for many people, whether that’s a fleet of volunteers planning for one of the top professional rodeos in the nation or a kid raising a pig for the fair.
The beauty of this weekend is it encapsulates much of what we love about Kittitas County — the celebration of Western traditions and small-town, rural life.
In this rapidly changing world, one of the most important things you can do is wander around the fairgrounds or stand along the parade world and think to yourself, “We still do this.”
We still manage to attract and support a top-flight professional sporting event. It is no small point of celebration that all this survived COVID. Rodeo is a sport tied to rural areas and small towns but that should never be taken for granted. It also is a sport with several big money events in major cities. The fact the Ellensburg Rodeo survives and thrives is testimony to a significant and committed volunteer effort.
We still stage the full, traditional county fair. In its way, this is the same level of accomplishment as hosting a professional rodeo.
County fairs have not fared well across this nation. Lifestyles have changed, obviously with fewer family farms. In this high-tech era, do the lights of the midway still hold an appeal?
They do. Kittitas County does not exist in a bubble. We have all the modern accommodations and kids plugged into electronics and online life as much as any other community.
But on Thursday night, the carnival will be swarming with local kids, packs of them enjoying that last blast of summer before the first school bell rings.
We still value 4-H. Walk through the barns and you will encounter kids with pigs, cows, goats, sheep, horses, rabbits, etc. These kids still want the experience of raising an animal. There still are parents, extended families, and community volunteers who believe that is a valuable experience and commit their time and energy to support these young people.
The world has changed, but that hasn’t.
A trip through other barns will show you neighbors who submitted their artwork, photos, canned and preserved goods, and crafts. People still do this and get a kick out of having something shown at the fair.
So much change in this world but this weekend reminds you that people remain people. We are not so sophisticated that we don’t enjoy the view from the top of the Ferris wheel, or look forward to indulging ourselves in our annual elephant ear, a bag of cotton candy, hand-dipped corn dog and deep-fried Twinkie. (Preferably not all in the same setting, you might regret that.) This weekend is a celebration, of the history, tradition and heritage of our county but also who we remain today.
