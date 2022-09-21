As you may have guessed by hordes of young people downtown Tuesday drawn by the siren call of free food (Bite of the ‘Burg), Central Washington University students have returned for the fall quarter.
Late September marks the change of season in Ellensburg from Central not in session, to Central in session.
There will be more vehicles at four-way stops, more people in line at the grocery stores and more people out and about downtown on Friday and Saturday nights.
There will also be much more to do — sporting events, concerts, plays, art exhibits, etc. The dramatic change of pace is one of the most appealing aspects of living in Ellensburg. The students are back, but not as many as in recent years. COVID-19 hit universities hard all across the nation. A school like Central felt it particularly hard because CWU’s main appeal is the on-campus experience. It is a great place for West Side students who want to go away for school without going all that far away.
Like other schools, Central switched courses online during the height of COVID, but that’s not its strength.
As colleges recover from COVID limitations, other factors at play — primarily economic concerns.
But given Central’s track record of cost-effective degrees, there is no reason CWU can not rebuild its student numbers.
In a world where students are again leaving home to attend college, Central remains an attractive destination.
There is no singular economic driver more important to Ellensburg and Kittitas County than CWU. It is the main source (along with the K-12 system) of living-wage jobs in this county. Its benefits package, even with escalating costs to employees, is unmatched by the private sector.
If you want a town where people can buy a home, raise a family and contribute to the community, you want a large employer like Central.
Even with Central, homeownership cost are beyond the reach of many residents. Without Central, and in a market driven by people relocating with higher-paying West Side jobs, the goal of homeownership would be all but unreachable.
The key to survival in Kittitas County is mixed marriages. If one partner works in the private sector, the other needs a public sector job such as Central for wages and benefits.
The bottom line is important, but Central also shapes the experience of living in Ellensburg. Whether it’s going to a game, concert or presentation there is more to do here than can be found in other rural small towns. All this means is we have a stake in Central’s success, whether we work there or have a child who attends. Central has been integral to Ellensburg almost since the city’s founding. Our fates are intertwined.
Welcome back to all the students who help make the university an excellent place to attend school and the community a wonderful place to live.