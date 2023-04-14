The futures of Everly Pedersen, Kyle Frick, Brayden Twaites and Jack Eylar are taking shape.
The Ellensburg High School seniors announced their collegiate plans in four respective sports before friends, family, coaches and staff Wednesday.
Pedersen will be a wing for the Central Washington University women’s rugby team after the Wildcats (4-4 overall) reached the D1 Elite Semifinals in November 2022.
“We’re pretty excited,” said Ellensburg Rugby executive director and high school coach Bob Ford, who’s worked with Pedersen since the club’s foundation in 2019. “It’s starting to catch on with the Ellensburg Rugby family, and we’re excited that Everly’s going to be our first collegiate athlete really setting the stage and a pathway for our next student-athletes to follow her.”
Ford lauded Pedersen’s leadership and courage to try new things. Ellensburg football coach Jeff Zenisek said he tried to get her to play football.
“I know if I spit out a lot of positions in rugby many of you may not understand them, but think of it as a quarterback when we put her at scrum half, and on the wing she’s a finisher on the outside,” Ford said. “We’ve moved her under center where she’s finding her comfort ability this year. I think it’s gonna be a really great asset for us in the spring finishing out her high school season.”
Frick, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 191-pound All-Central Washington Athletic Conference second-team defensive end and punter, will continue his football career with George Fox University, a NCAA Division III program in Newberg, Ore.
“That was exciting when I heard Kyle signed,” Zenisek said. “Just the passion he showed and what he did in the offseason camps, flying across the nation and coming back and showing me his ranks and stuff like that. … We had him on the offensive line and at the defensive end, he was our punter, and he did a great job at all of them.
“Now he’s focusing on one thing, and I’m hoping to see him at the next level. He’s got that kind of leg, and I’m going to ask to be his agent.”
Frick will join George Wright (Ellensburg High ’22) and the Bruins, whose 8-2 season in 2022 was their best since they returned to the NCAA in 2014.
Twaites, an outfielder/right-handed pitcher, is bound for the Spokane Falls Community College. The Sasquatch team, in combination with Spokane Community College, is 16-12 overall and 9-1 in Northwest Athletic Conference East games and the winner of nine in a row.
“Brayden’s been with us for four years — really 2 1/2 because of the COVID year, kind of a rough year,” said Ellensburg baseball coach Todd Gibson, recalling that Twaites suffered a broken arm while health advisories halted play. “He loves baseball, and you have to if you want to play at the next level — there’s a lot of hours put into it. He was a vital part of last year’s team that finished fourth, and he kind of came on late in the year as a pitcher/outfielder and really sparked us toward the state tournament and up to fourth place.”
Ellensburg baseball (8-4 overall, 4-2 CWAC) is fifth to Clarkston (7-0), Selah (12-2, 7-1), Mark Morris of Longview (8-0) and Enumclaw (12-1) before its 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday in Ephrata (0-12, 0-8).
“Look for him to lead us the rest of the way this year,” said Gibson, who also highlighted Twaites’ kindness and leadership by example.
Eylar placed fourth at 126 pounds at Mat Classic XXXIV in February and joins the NAIA’s Eastern Oregon (La Grande) team that finished 12th in the nation with two top-eight finishers in March in Wichita, Kan.
“As a lot of people know, Jack is a super hard worker, he’s very dedicated to his sport, a four-time letter winner for us in wrestling in a very tough league in the state, a two-time state placer, and him going to the next level is going to be awesome,” Ellensburg wrestling coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “He’s going to be a great addition to his team, and he’ll bring a lot of competition and hard work, and it’s awesome to be a part of it and help him on the journey.”