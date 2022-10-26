The Daily Record asked candidates in contested races on the Nov. 8 ballot to complete questionnaires.
The following are the candidates for the Kittitas County Auditor position:
Name: Bryan Elliott
Position: Kittitas County Auditor
A segment of the population as well as some elected officials do not accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election? Do you accept the outcome? If you do, what can be done on the local level to counter false claims and retain confidence in our election system? If you don’t accept the outcome, what are your specific objections?
I do. Yet one of the most common questions I get asked about during this campaign is in regards to the issue of election security and integrity. This underscores the importance of acknowledging the concerns that exist, while working to ensure we are on the leading edge of securing our elections and restoring confidence in the process. We need to look to other counties in our state as we identify best practices that we can implement which will enhance the security of our local elections. Specifically, we should be looking at our physical security, as well as additional transparency measures which can get more citizens involved in the process. This also includes reviewing the way we proactively message these engagement opportunities to the voters. Finally, we need to work with the Washington State Association of County Auditors to influence improved elections policies at the state level.
In addition to elections, the County Auditor oversees budget and financial reports, document recording and provides licensing services for vehicle and boats, what are main issues moving forward to continue to provide those functions and services?
The Auditor’s office is one of the most dynamic of county departments with a variety of internal and public-facing functions. We need to continue to work collaboratively with our other departments to provide the highest level of fiscal leadership and accountability. This will be critical to helping county leadership navigate the financial challenges associated with the current volatile and uncertain economic conditions. Additionally, the county residents are our customers, especially in regards to the services we provide in licensing and recording. I am uniquely qualified through my background in the convenience retail industry, to support the experienced staff as we continue adapting to better meet the needs of the community. This would include analyzing our staffing, hours of operation, location of services, and through enabling payments with debit/credit cards.
What is your motivation for seeking this office?
As a lifelong Kittitas County resident, I’m proud to have the opportunity to give back. I grew up in this valley, went to college here, and then left to serve in the active-duty military. Upon completion of that service, I came home with my wife, Sierra and son, Jackson as we believe this is the perfect place to raise our family. I appreciate the work that has been done by the incumbent Auditor over the past 17-years. However, I believe I am uniquely qualified by my leadership experiences in the military and the private sector to bring fresh leadership and energy to this office. As Auditor, I will ensure election transparency and integrity, provide budget and fiscal leadership, and build a customer-centric office culture, while renewing the spirit of innovation. In working with the highly qualified and experienced staff, it is my intent to continue to elevate the level of service provided to the residents of Kittitas County.
Name: Jerry Pettit
Position: Kittitas County Auditor
A segment of the population as well as some elected officials do not accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election? Do you accept the outcome? If you do, what can be done on the local level to counter false claims and retain confidence in our election system? If you don’t accept the outcome, what are your specific objections?
Yes
The election process is integral to our democracy. Ensuring the election process is equitable, transparent and accurate is a responsibility shared among voters, election staff and elected officials who oversee elections.
Many people have questions and concerns regarding elections. I believe it is vital to take the time to carefully listen to concerns and to address those concerns with factual and timely information.
We have had voters bring questions and concerns to the office. I have worked with our team to provide information, data and facts in our efforts to ensure the public can have faith in our election system. I am confident that myself and our dedicated team have been able to fully answer questions and to a great extent alleviate concerns.
In addition, I have worked tirelessly to encourage people to come to the office to observe the process, to meet our team and to ask their questions. My door is always open.
The election system in Kittitas County works, and it works well. We have been through a number of recounts and Logic & Accuracy Tests. These have proven time and again the voters of Kittitas County can have trust in a system that works.
In addition to elections, the County Auditor oversees budget and financial reports, document recording and provides licensing services for vehicle and boats, what are main issues moving forward to continue to provide those functions and services?
Three things come to mind, growth, diminishing resources and increased financial reporting requirements.
The county is experiencing and will continue to experience significant population growth over the next several years. This growth will affect all operations of county government. In the Auditor’s Office, we are experiencing increased licensing transactions, recording transactions, registered voters and workload in the budget and finance division. The growth is presenting challenges to maintain current levels of public service. Doing more with less is no longer something we talk about. It is reality. Technology, creative thinking, committed employees in the office and maintaining the partnership with the County Commissioners is imperative to continue the mandated and vital services the office provides.
Additionally, we have increased financial reporting requirements coming down from the State and Federal agencies including implementing, monitoring, auditing, and reporting for all types of grants the county receives.
What is your motivation for seeking this office?
Experience matters. I have been the Kittitas County Auditor since 2005. There are three words that are important to me in this position: Authority, responsibility, and accountability. I have worked to provide the best customer service possible while continuing to improve accountability and transparency within county government and elections. I recognize the authority that goes with the position, the responsibility for that authority and the accountability to the public for that authority and responsibility. I have been recognized for many accomplishments of the last 17 years for the ways we have improved through technology and efficiency.
The County Auditor is the Chief Financial Officer, the Chief Elections Administrator, the County Recorder and the Agent of the State Department of Licensing. I am the only candidate with the education, experience and background for this position.
My service to Kittitas County, both in this position and through volunteer work has been hallmarked with professionalism, integrity and a willingness to work with others to find creative and collaborative solutions. I am eager to continue the good work. I am an experienced leader, well equipped to continue to lead the Auditor’s Office through increased challenges with an excellent team