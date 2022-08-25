Support Local Journalism


The final touches are being installed at Lincoln elementary, and its completion will mark the end of not just the school, but the bond project that created three elementary schools in under four years. The project was approved in fall of 2018, and since that time, the Ellensburg School District has built two elementary schools and renovated a third.

The original plan for updating the elementary schools was to renovate Mount Stuart and Lincoln, while building a completely new school, the later to be named, Ida Nason Aronica. However, after the construction management firm OAC was brought on site, they realized the renovations of Mount Stuart would cost almost as much as a brand new building, so it was decided to just construct a new building, and tear down the old one.

