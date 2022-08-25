The final touches are being installed at Lincoln elementary, and its completion will mark the end of not just the school, but the bond project that created three elementary schools in under four years. The project was approved in fall of 2018, and since that time, the Ellensburg School District has built two elementary schools and renovated a third.
The original plan for updating the elementary schools was to renovate Mount Stuart and Lincoln, while building a completely new school, the later to be named, Ida Nason Aronica. However, after the construction management firm OAC was brought on site, they realized the renovations of Mount Stuart would cost almost as much as a brand new building, so it was decided to just construct a new building, and tear down the old one.
“It was coming up to be basically the cost of a new school,” said OAC Program Manager Damon Gardella. “So then we kinda sat back and said, ‘wait a minute, if you are going to pay just as much to renovate a school and still probably not end up with 100 percent of what you want… what about demolishing the old Mount Stuart and building a whole new one.”
This change of plans ended up saving the district a lot of time, because it meant Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica could be built at almost the same time. This led to the renovations of Lincoln starting early, and now the school is ready to open up a full year earlier than was scheduled.
“Rather than waiting for a school to be renovated, then a school to be built and then start Lincoln, we were able to do to schools at (close to) the same time, and then start Lincoln,” Gardella said.
The earlier renovations of Lincoln also ended up saving a lot of money. The supplies for the building were bought earlier, and then the pandemic hit, which caused supply chain shortages and the price of materials went up 16 percent at one point. Luckily, construction was able to avoid the worst of it.
Lincoln is being finished up now, and teachers are already moving in to their remodel space. The school will be ready for the start of class in early September, with just a couple of behind the scenes touches that will be finished up in evenings and on weekends when students are out of the building.