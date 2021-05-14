Ellensburg High School school record holder and 2020 alum Patrick Adkisson has jumped right into his freshman season at George Fox and appears to not have dropped off at all.
Adkisson has already established himself as one of the top steeplechase runners in the Northwest Conference, winning a title at the NWC Championship with a personal best time 9:26.43.
Adkisson was one of the local athletes who never got the chance to finish their senior seasons at Ellensburg due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent prep sports cancellations. Despite the challenges, Adkisson has improved and improved as his first season in college has progressed, and his hard work has paid off with an individual conference title.
The freshman also qualified for the 1,500-meter title race, and finished 12th with a time of 4:14.21.