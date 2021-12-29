Support Local Journalism


Noah Nealey's left-corner 3-pointer with a minute left put Cle Elum-Roslyn on ice.

The Bulldog senior guard helped to sink unbeaten Class 2B No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn 69-62 for Ellensburg's first win over a ranked opponent this winter in both teams' one and only 2021 Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout tilt Wednesday in Yakima.

Emmett Fenz's triple from the left corner put Ellensburg (4-3 overall) ahead by 10 with five minutes left, but Gage Ellison's two Warrior lay-ins and a free throw in the span of 38 seconds pulled his side to within a point at 61-60 at 2:24 before Nealey made it 67-60.

The Bulldogs made the most of their first game in a week since their 82-69 loss Dec. 22 at Class 4A No. 10 Davis in Yakima, and ride their best start since they opened 5-2 and beat Selah for the Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season crown in 2018-19.

Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-1 this winter, 18-4 in 2021 and as good through seven games as it was in the spring) filled in as the Shootout shrank from 26 teams to nearly a dozen with weather and health concerns for its first contest since it beat Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Kittitas 68-48 on the road Dec. 17.

Nealey (20 points including four triples and three steals), Fenz (20 points with three 3s, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal) and Cade Gibson (15 points with three second-quarter 3s, six rebounds, five assists and three steals) led Ellensburg, which trailed 17-15 after a quarter.

JT Fenz nearly had a triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block, and Fletcher Conaway came up with 10 rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Gibson and Nealey both nailed four of the Bulldogs' 12 3s where Jett Favero hit two of the Warriors' three, and Ellensburg made 7 of 9 free throws where Cle Elum-Roslyn went 5-for-15 from the line.

The Warriors suffered their first loss since their 58-57 spring season finale June 18 at Columbia of the EWAC East in Burbank, but Luke Chafin scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter as he shot 7-of-13 from the floor, pulled in a rebound, dished an assist and made four of his five free throws.

Gage Ellison (13 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block), Joel Kelly (12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals) and Favero (12 points, two rebounds and a steal) kept Cle Elum-Roslyn running.

Next for the new No. 20 Warriors is a game at Class 1A No. 6 King's (9-2), which beat them 74-69 May 22 in Cle Elum, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Seattle.

In the girls' action just before the boys' on the very same court Wednesday, Dylan Philip (24 points), Jamison Philip (16 points), Katie Blume (10 points) and the No. 5 Bulldogs (9-0 to finish 19-2 in 2021) formed a fastbreak layup line and outscored Class 2A/3A/4A Mt. Spokane (1-6) 39-4 in the second half of a 69-19 win.

Ellensburg's girls (2-0 CWAC) carry a 47-point average scoring differential into their 2022 opener scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Selah (2-6, 0-1), which the Bulldogs beat 67-35 and 68-33 this spring.

The new No. 16 Ellensburg boys (1-1 CWAC) begin the new year at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 24th-ranked Vikings (5-4, 1-1), who beat them 64-47, 70-51 and 72-63 in the spring — though, this time around, the Bulldogs are second in CWAC scoring average at 67 points per game to Selah's 68, lead in field goals made (26 per to the Vikings' 25) and free throw percentage (74.2 to Selah's 49) through Dec. 28.

ELLENSBURG GIRLS 69, MT. SPOKANE 19

MTS 11 4 2 2 — 19

ELL 13 17 26 13 — 69

SCORING — Ellensburg (9-0): Dylan Philip 24, Jamison Philip 16, Katie Blume 10.

ELLENSBURG BOYS 69, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 62

CER 17 13 15 17 — 62

ELL 15 18 17 19 — 69

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-1): Luke Chafin 19, Joel Kelly 14, Gage Ellison 13, Jett Favero 12, Cole Singer 4. 3-pointers — 3 (Favero 2, Chafin). Totals 27 5-15 62.

Ellensburg (4-3): Noah Nealey 20, Emmett Fenz 20, Cade Gibson 15, JT Fenz 9, Fletcher Conaway 5. 3-pointers — 12 (Gibson 4, Nealey 4, E. Fenz 3, Conaway). Totals 25 7-9 69.

