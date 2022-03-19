...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
Winds have been decreasing during the past couple of hours, and
advisory wind speeds are no longer expected. Therefore will let
the Wind Advisory expire at 9 PM PDT. It will remain breezy for a
while longer this evening and again on Sunday afternoon.
1 of 10
Bulldogs sophomore infielder Luke Sterkel (13), sophomore outfielder Garrett Loen (5) and senior shortstop Ryker Fortier (1) celebrate a run against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Bulldogs sophomore infielder Luke Sterkel (13), sophomore outfielder Garrett Loen (5) and senior shortstop Ryker Fortier (1) celebrate a run against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior Ryker Fortier (1) pitches against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs sophomore first baseman Tysen McLaughlin (8) heads for third against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior pitcher Cade Gibson winds up against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior shortstop Ryker Fortier (1) heads for third against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs sophomore first baseman Tysen McLaughlin leads off against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior outfielder Riley Gibson (2) heads for second against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs sophomore outfielder Tieton Estey (15) heads for second against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs sophomore Mason Street winds up against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs junior Devon Sitton (17) pitches against Selah Saturday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
The Ellensburg High School baseball team had 25-mile-per-hour southeasterly wind at its back for most of its Central Washington Athletic Conference doubleheader with Selah Saturday at Jeff Greear Field at Rotary Park, but the Vikings avoided a sweep with a four-run third inning in the closer.
The Bulldogs won the opener 13-3 before Selah took the afternoon contest 7-5.
Luke Sterkel threw six complete innings for Ellensburg (2-2 overall, 1-1 CWAC) in the primer against three runs — one earned — on three hits and struck out four Vikings.
Ryker Fortier batted 3-for-3 and scored twice, Cade Gibson went 2-for-4 with a third-inning inside-the-park home run and Garrett Loen came up 3-for-4 with a triple following Gibson's four-bagger.
Carter Seely threw four innings for Selah (3-2, 1-1) and struck out six Bulldogs.
The Vikings opened their big third in the late game with Conner Daily's two-run homer to left, and Mason Street relieved Gibson on the Ellensburg hill with Selah runners on first and second before the first out.
Jonathan Rominger and Riley Gibson scored off of back-to-back Bulldog hits to trail 6-5 in the home half of the fourth, but Ellensburg could not close the gap.
Fortier landed two hits in four tries and scored a run, but Bulldog pitchers combined for nine walks and hit two batters.
Evan Peralta, who reached base three times for Selah and scored a run, also threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven against six hits and three walks.
Next for the Bulldogs is a nonconference game against Class 3A Mercer Island (2-2) scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Jeff Greear Field.
ELLENSBURG 13, SELAH 3
SEL 3 hits, 3 errors
ELL 11 hits, 4 errors
SELAH 7, ELLENSBURG 5
Saturday at Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park, in Ellensburg