Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bulldog basketball girls and boys will see what becomes of their year-end Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout schedule Wednesday.

The Class 2A No. 10 girls (8-0 overall and 18-2 in 2021) were able to play their opener Tuesday, improving their longest win streak of the year to eight and ending Class 1A No. 17 Zillah’s four-game spree 55-36 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The girls are also tentatively scheduled to see Class 2A/3A/4A Mt. Spokane (1-5) — or whomever they can find to play if not the Wildcats — at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Shootout shrank from 26 teams to nearly a dozen with winter weather and health concerns, and game arrangements remain in flux.

“One, two, three, family,” said Brooke Ravet, Jamison Philip, Kavara Jones, Olivia Anderson, Rebecca Johnson and Ellensburg as they came out of a Zillah timeout with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter of their first top-25 win of the season.

The Bulldog boys (3-3), off to their best start since they opened 4-2 on the way to unseating Selah for the Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season championship in 2018-19, were frozen out of their Tuesday matchup with Class 1A/2A/3A No. 12 Lynden (5-1) and hope to take on Class 2B No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-0 and 18-3 in 2021) — eager for its first game since its 68-48 win Dec. 17 in Kittitas — at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ellensburg’s boys have waited a week since their 82-69 loss Dec. 22 at Class 4A No. 10 Davis, a six-minute drive from the SunDome.

The Bulldog girls and boys will jump into 2022 with CWAC games at Selah Jan. 4, the girls in the 6 p.m. premiere and the boys in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.

In the meantime, the girls started the first and second halves quickly against Zillah (5-3) of the South Central Athletic Conference.

The Leopards outscored Ellensburg 9-8 in the second quarter and 15-13 in the fourth but could not incite a comeback.

Katie Blume led the Bulldogs with 17 points, and Dylan Philip and Rylee Leishman went for 16 and 12 respective points as they split Ellensburg’s four 3-pointers.

Zillah 5-foot-8-inch sophomore small forward Mia Hicks-Oliver led her side with 17 points and seven of Zillah’s 20 successful free throws, and 5-foot-8-inch senior small forward Brynn Widner followed with eight of her 10 points from the line.

Ellensburg’s girls (2-0 CWAC and second to 6-1, 2-0 No. 13 Othello before Tuesday’s action) lead the conference in field goals made (27 per game), scoring and defensive average (68 points to 17 allowed per game) and average scoring margin (50), where 5-foot-9-inch Othello junior guard/forward/center and scoring leader Annalee Coronado (22 points per) is vital to her Huskies’ 21-point average differential.

Dylan Philip is fourth among CWAC scorers with 14 points per contest, Katie Blume (13) is eighth, Jamison Philip (11) is 12th and Rylee Leishman (10) is 14th.

ELLENSBURG 55, ZILLAH 36

ELL 20 8 14 13 — 55

ZIL 8 9 4 15 — 36

SCORING — Ellensburg (8-0): Katie Blume 17, Dylan Philip 16, Rylee Leishman 12, Jamison Philip 4, Quinn Rogel 2, Olivia Anderson 2, Rebecca Johnson 2. 3-pointers — 4 (D. Philip 2, Leishman 2). Totals 23 5-10 55.

Zillah (5-3): Mia Hicks 17, Brynn Widner 10, Kassy Garza 7, Emma Flood, Kya Gonzales. 3-pointers — None. Totals 8 20-34 36.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.