Bulldogs-Greyhounds III will reveal who joins Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champion Prosser as the CWAC's second Feb. 25-26 Class 2A regional qualifier.
The traveling third seed Mustangs (13-10 overall) beat top-seeded Grandview (16-6) 68-59 Thursday for their fifth win in a row and their first district championship in 29 years, so second seed Ellensburg (14-7) and the Greyhounds will see each other in the second-place game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Grandview.
Regional winners will reach the March 2-5 state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The 1931-32 Class 4A and 1971-72 Class 3A champion Bulldogs last made it to regionals in a Class 2A quarterfinal run in 2016-17, while the 1988-89, 1989-90 Class 1A and 2001-02 Class 2A champion Greyhounds strive for their first regional trip since 2013-14.
Grandview won this winter's first head-to-head 67-56 in its gym Dec. 17, 2021, before Ellensburg got even 62-38 at home Jan. 18.
The Bulldogs win by a CWAC-best 8.7-point average (66.4-57.7) per game where All-CWAC First-Team stars Noe Medina (a 5-foot-7 senior guard), Levi Dorsett (a 6-foot sophomore guard), Coach of the Year Frankie Medina and the Greyhounds outshine their peers by 7.1 (63-55.9).
To get this far, Ellensburg eliminated fourth seed East Valley (12-10) at home in the consolation semifinals Thursday, the Bulldogs' third defeat of the Red Devils in 17 days after winning 64-56 at home Feb. 1 and 65-63 Feb. 3 in Yakima.
Ellensburg jumped out 8-0 and 15-6 as Gavin Marrs (11 rebounds and a pair of blocks) scored six of his 10 points in the first quarter and Noah Nealey (five points and an assist) beat the buzzer with a triple.
"Devil power," chanted the traveling East Valley contingent to start the fourth quarter, though the Bulldog lead lingered near 15 with the help of Cade Gibson's deep 3-pointer from the top with 6:30 left, and JT Fenz hit a triple from the left shoulder to keep Ellensburg up 53-37 with 2:15.
Gibson (two rebounds and two assists) put in eight of his 12 points in the final frame, and JT Fenz (five boards, four assists and two steals) and Emmett Fenz (nine rebounds, six assists, two assists and six third-quarter points) went for 11 and 10 respective points in all.
Six-foot-three-inch East Valley senior forward Tyrus Johnson put in seven of his 16 points in the second quarter and the other nine in the fourth.
ELLENSBURG 55, EAST VALLEY 41
Thursday at Ellensburg High School
EVA 6 12 10 13 — 41
ELL 15 12 15 13 — 55
SCORING — East Valley (12-10): Tyrus Johnson 16, Eli Esquivel 9, Teegan Hooper 6, Brady Locke 5, Chase Staymates 4, Khale Calhoun. 3-pointers — 4 (Johnson 2, Esquivel, Locke). Totals 14 9-16 41. Ellensburg (14-7): Cade Gibson 12, JT Fenz 11, Emmett Fenz 10, Gavin Marrs 10, Darius Andaya 7, Noah Nealey 5. 3-pointers — 6 (E. Fenz 2, JT Fenz, Gibson, Nealey, Andaya). Totals 26 5-6 55.