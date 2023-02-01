Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team has a lot riding on its Senior Night regular-season finale with Othello on Thursday.

Six of the seven Central Washington Athletic Conference teams make the district tournament scheduled to begin Feb. 7, and the Bulldogs (7-11 overall, 3-8 CWAC) are sixth behind East Valley and Othello (both 8-11, 4-7) before the 7:30 p.m. tip-off.


