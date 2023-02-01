The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team has a lot riding on its Senior Night regular-season finale with Othello on Thursday.
Six of the seven Central Washington Athletic Conference teams make the district tournament scheduled to begin Feb. 7, and the Bulldogs (7-11 overall, 3-8 CWAC) are sixth behind East Valley and Othello (both 8-11, 4-7) before the 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Ellensburg’s odds of entry improved as seventh-place Ephrata (6-13, 2-9) fell 77-51 Tuesday at second-place Grandview (15-5, 8-3), and the Tigers host third-place Selah (10-9, 7-4) in their closer Friday.
The Bulldogs attempted 34 3-pointers against Othello’s 2-3 zone defense in a 70-65 overtime road loss Jan. 13 and strive to attack the basket more this time.
“I expect them to rebound a lot, they’re really good at that,” said Emmett Fenz, a 6-foot, 6-inch Ellensburg senior guard/forward, of the Huskies who feature 6-foot-2 senior forward David Julian Alegria. “There’s a lot of ball pressure out of the 2-3, so if we just swing the ball around a little bit and move it, I think we’ll be good.”
Fenz also said he felt locked in from the start of his 43-point, 12-rebound, 13-of-15-free-throw double-double — which broke Rod Jeske’s 39-point single-game scoring record set against Toppenish in 1969-70 — in the Bulldogs’ 90-88 triple-overtime win Saturday at East Valley.
Fenz made nine free throws and a pair of 3-pointers on the way to 19 points in the extra frames and finished with three assists and a pair of steals as Ellensburg ended its six-game slide.
“He was really fun to watch,” Bulldogs coach Tony Graham said. “Even early on you could tell — sometimes you just have those nights — where he was just in control of what he was doing … When you start getting some easy ones, the bucket gets a little bit bigger. Obviously, with the injuries and illness, it’s been a long year filled with adversity, so for a kid who’s spent as much time as he has, to be able to get that record is a pretty cool thing.”
Prosser (16-4, 11-1), Grandview and Selah are already guaranteed the first, second and third respective seeds.
“If you look at, really, fourth through seventh, all the numbers are really similar in wins-losses and point differential, so we’re all really close, and the games have shown that,” Graham said. “Tougher teams like Grandview, Prosser and Selah have separated themselves a little bit, but even with that, none of them are so amazing — we beat Grandview early on. That’s our conference, for sure: Any given night.”
Ellensburg has four CWAC losses by eight or fewer points and is outscored by 2.9 per contest.
“We lost to East Valley by one, we lost to Prosser by five, we’ve had some really tight games,” Graham said. “It was nice the other night in that triple overtime for them to see some success at the end of that. Hopefully, all those close games pan out for us when we get to districts: You’re most likely going to see some close games.”
The Bulldogs remain without Gavin Marrs, a 6-foot-11 senior guard/forward committed to Oregon State, but he helps lead practices.
“Gavin is shut down for the season,” Graham said. “Originally it was his back, but this one was a freak injury, a thigh injury. It’s taken a little more time than they were hoping for, and the doctor just said it’s best to just not mess with it.”
Sophomore guards Gunner Fenz (6-foot-3) and Justus Schmidt (5-foot-10) both scored eight points Saturday and continue to impress.
“At the start of the year, he had made the squad but we figured maybe he’d be a little further down in the depth chart at that point, but, obviously, I’m really proud of him,” said Graham of the latest varsity Fenz. “Through injury and all the sickness early on, he’s a kid that, when the door was open, he kicked it in and now he’s a starter for us. He works really hard, and when he had his opportunity he took it and hasn’t looked back. Same with someone like Justus: At the start of the year he was kind of our guy that was JV but mostly JV, and now he’s playing four quarters and getting a lot of minutes for us. He had an opportunity, he took advantage of it and now he’s a major contributor for us.”
Seeing a conference rival at least twice each winter is great for resilience, and Ellensburg knows what it’s up against.
“You’ve had some success against the team, and obviously you’ve got a good feel, and if we’ve struggled a little bit, sometimes it’s hard to shake that and prepare to do what you need to do,” Graham said. “This time of year, with districts coming up, the excitement kind of comes back, and the guys have really started to play hard. It’s fun to watch them. ... It’s just the best thing watching them come together as a team here at the end of the year, and that will hopefully get us to go on a little bit of a run here and make a little noise when we get in.”