Is this the weekend the Bulldog boys get over the Mustang hump?
Central Washington Athletic Conference runner-up Ellensburg (12-6 overall) is scheduled to host third-place Prosser (11-10), against which the Bulldogs are winless in five 2021-22 tries, in the CWAC Tournament semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Mustangs upset Ellensburg 66-54 Jan. 27 in Prosser and 72-59 Feb. 4 in the Bulldogs’ gym after winning all three spring 2021 showdowns 70-62, 82-73 and 70-57.
“I’d say for us we just have to make sure we play together and play as hard as we can 100% of the time,” Ellensburg junior guard/forward Gavin Marrs said. “We have a really talented group of guys, and when we play fast and together we are hard to stop. We’ve had stretches this year where we’ve shown how good we can be, now we just have to put it all together for the postseason.”
Top -seed Grandview (15-5) will host fourth-seeded East Valley (11-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the quarterfinal winners will meet in the championship game set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the higher seed.
The Bulldogs/Prosser loser will host fifth seed Selah (10-11) in the consolation quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the same time that the Grandview/East Valley loser welcomes sixth-seeded Ephrata (7-15).
Ellensburg is a winner of eight of its last 10 overall, outclassing rivals by a conference-leading nine-point (67.1-58.1) average through Friday to the Mustangs’ 5.7 (65.4-59.7).
Prosser leads the CWAC with 8.62 3-pointers per game to the Bulldogs’ 8.06, but the Ellensburg is the free throw percentage leader at 68.8.
Cade Gibson (first in the conference with 2.78 triples and third in scoring with 17.39 points) and JT Fenz (sixth in scoring at 14.39 points) are All-CWAC First Team senior guards, and Emmett Fenz (first in free throw percentage at 90.6 and fifth at 14.72 points) is a first-team junior guard/forward, the CWAC announced Tuesday.
“I think we can focus on our defense and timely possessions the most,” Gibson said. “Also, just team chemistry and playing with each other and for each other.”
Six-foot-two Prosser senior Kaiden Rivera (13th at 11.16 points per game) and 6-foot sophomore Kory McClure (eighth at 12.29) are second-team picks.
Selah junior guard/forward/post Levi Pepper is the Player of the Year, top seed Grandview’s Frankie Medina is the Coach of the Year, and Ephrata won the Sportsmanship award.
“We finally have everybody back and healthy, so I think we just need to work on our chemistry and playing together,” JT Fenz said.