The 30th-ranked Bulldogs will follow their holiday weekend celebrations with a trip to the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout Tuesday in Yakima.

Ellensburg (3-3 overall, 1-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference), playing its best since its 4-2, 4-1 start on the way to unseating Selah for the CWAC regular-season championship in 2018-19, will start the Shootout against Class 1A/2A/3A No. 20 Lynden (5-1), scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima.

Returning Northwest Conference MVP Jordan Metcalf — a 6-foot-4-inch senior shooting guard — and co-Coach of the Year Brian Roper's Lions have scored at least 67 points in each win while the Bulldogs go for at least 72 in theirs.

No. 13 Grandview (6-3, 2-0) leads No. 12 Selah (5-2, 1-0), No. 17 East Valley (5-3, 1-1) and Ellensburg in the standings through Wednesday, and Tumwater (4-0) of the Evergreen League is the top team in the land.

The Bulldogs outscore opponents 66-63 per outing and are perfect at home, but new Class 4A No. 11 Davis (7-1) got away 82-69 with its new season-high point total Wednesday in Yakima.

The Pirates led 58-56 after three quarters before they caught fire with three 3-pointers and five free throws to put away Ellensburg with a 24-13 run in the fourth.

Eli Lewis' lay-in pulled the Bulldogs closer at 77-67 with 1:40 left, and Cade Gibson's pair of free throws brought them within eight at 77-69 with 1:25.

Ellensburg hit eight first-half triples and matched Davis' 12 in all as Cade Gibson sank five for 23 points with five rebounds, two assists and a block.

JT Fenz (16 points with four 3s, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals) and Emmett Fenz (16 points as he struck twice from downtown with nine rebounds, eight assists and a block) led the Bulldogs' success in the paint.

Pirates sophomore Brandon Lee Jr. nailed five 3s and made all four of his free throws on the way to 27 points, and senior Dhantaye Bennett-Joe (15 points), sophomore Finnegan Anderson (14 points) and freshman Cesar Alfredo Hernandez-Delgado (10 points) shared the wealth.

Davis 82, Ellensburg 69

ELL 21 18 17 13 — 69

DAV 18 25 15 24 — 82

SCORING — Ellensburg (3-3, 1-1): Cade Gibson 23, JT Fenz 16, Emmett Fenz 16, Eli Lewis 9, Noah Nealey 3, Jack Morrill 2. 3-pointers — 12 (Gibson 5, JT Fenz 4, E. Fenz 2, Nealey). Totals 25 7-10 69.

Davis (6-1): Brandon Lee Jr. 27, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 15, Finnegan Anderson 14, Cesar Alfredo Hernandez-Delgado 10, Roberto Galindo-Enriquez 9, Blake Garza 7. 3-pointers 12 (Lee Jr. 5, Galindo-Enriquez 2, Anderson 2, Garza, Hernandez-Delgado, Bennett-Joe). Totals 30 10-14 82.

