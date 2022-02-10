Ellensburg High School wrestling will feature 10 boys and a girl in Region 4 contention Saturday.
Jack Eylar, a 120-pound Central Washington Athletic Conference champion junior, leads the boys into the hometown Region 4 meet at Ellensburg High while Jocelyn Bednarik, a junior fresh from third at the South Girls' Sub Regional, represents the Bulldog girls at the Region 4 tournament at Ephrata High School.
Eylar, Francisco Ayala, the CWAC's junior runner-up at 145, seniors Jacob Bacon (third at 138) and Dale Faubion (fourth at 160), juniors Breck Hammond (fourth at 170), Sean Davis (fourth at 182) and Logan Stolen (fourth at 195), freshmen Tyler Bacon (fifth at 106) and Leif Holmgren (fifth at 113) and senior Richard Wellington (fifth at 220) are Ellensburg's boys in action.
The top five boys and girls in each weight class qualify for Mat Classic XXXIII scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome.
Jacob Bacon was named to the All-CWAC First Team Tuesday, Eylar and Ayala made the second team, and Faubion, Davis and sophomore Konner Carlson (who did not place at 132) are honorable mentions.
Prosser senior Rey Huizar (126) and Selah senior Alonzo Lopez (152) are the respective Light Wrestler of the Year and Heavy Wrestler of the Year, Selah's Ken Mozingo is the Coach of the Year, and Grandview and conference champion Othello shared the Sportsmanship award.