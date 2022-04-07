Cole Sullivan and the Bulldog boys’ soccer team poured it on against Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Selah Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
Sullivan, a junior forward, scored from the top of the Vikings’ box in the 20th minute and drilled a free kick from the same spot in the 62nd of a 5-1 win.
Senior midfielder Abdurahim Leigh answered for Selah (3-7-1 overall, 1-5 CWAC) to tie it 1-1 in the 23rd, but Jose Santana-Villa beat the keeper in the box with a Sullivan assist for an open goal in the 35th, Kohl Hansen broke through with a Sullivan pass in the 74th and Jesse Munguia finished with Mauricio Gonzalez’s help in the 76th.
“We’re still progressing with what we’ve been teaching them,” said Ellensburg coach Richard Opoku, whose Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3) won their second game in a row and have scored at least three goals four times this spring. “There are some times that they are sticking to the formation and we can see what they are doing and there are times when they go back to their old selves, and old habits die hard. We take it one step at a time, one game at a time, and hopefully we can get to a place that they’ll be more comfortable in what they’re doing and it becomes natural for them.”
Next for Ellensburg is a game with No. 2 East Valley (9-0, 5-0 entering its home contest with Selah Saturday), which took the first meeting from the Bulldogs 2-0 March 22 in Yakima, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.