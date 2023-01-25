After eight pins, a decision, a pair of accepted forfeits and a 63-3 win in its Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season home finale Tuesday, the Ellensburg High School boys’ wrestling team faces a fateful match in Grandview Thursday.
“They’re undefeated and so are we, so this will be for who gets second in league,” said Bulldogs coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger of the 7 p.m. clash. “It should be good. They have some good kids, but so do we.”
From there, Ellensburg hosts the 9 a.m. CWAC Championships Feb. 4.
“It’ll be great, we’ll get to wrestle in our home gym for districts, then we’ll go to Spokane for regionals,” Wolfenbarger said. “We’ll head on to Grandview, get a win there and end up second in the league, and then the real season begins. The rankings have Grandview ranked over us, but we haven’t even wrestled them yet. We just beat Prosser 63-3, and they beat Prosser but not by that much.”
The girls are off to the 33-team Bring Home Da Beef Tournament set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Quincy High after Ellensburg celebrated fourth-year boys’ and girls’ contenders Francisco Ayala, Sean Davis, Jack Eylar, Breck Hammond, Logan Stolen, Jaxon Utter, Joci Bednarik, Samantha Mabbutt, Helen Mills, Lily Smith and Sailor Walker Tuesday.
The boys opened the evening with six pins in a row: Teegen Stolen felled Mustangs sophomore Evan Olivera at 132 pounds, Ryder Suemori (138) took down freshman Isaac Montejano, Konner Carlson (145) put away freshman Kaden Wyatt, Luke Bayne (152) put an end to junior Alexi Fuentes, Ayala (160) floored senior Tyler Case, and Hammond (170) finished freshman Bryce Baggerly. Davis (195) and Tyler Bacon (120) did the same to sophomore Emanuel Lopez and freshman Benjamin Maldonado, respectively.
Wyatt Boyer earned a decision against Mustangs junior Jacob Marks after Prosser senior Nehemiah Medrano (182)’s decision against Logan Stolen.
“He’s usually at 220 or 195,” said Wolfenbarger of Boyer, a junior. “It was a huge win, that was awesome. Their heavyweight is actually a pretty good heavyweight. Wyatt is a pretty quick, pretty athletic kid and pretty strong, so it worked out and he was able to out-scramble him. You try to go around him and outside him, don’t try to go underneath him because, obviously, he was giving up some weight and height to the kid. He outran him and got behind him and got two, then when he threw him that was awesome. Besides Logan wrestling Nehemiah, that was probably the match of the night.”
Jaxon Utter (220) accepted a forfeit, Ellensburg and Prosser double-forfeited at 106 and 113, and Eylar (126) won via freshman Noah Medrano’s concession.
“Once we get down to the nitty gritty, we could maybe win a district tournament,” Wolfenbarger said. “If everybody wrestles like they did tonight, there’s a good opportunity there to do it. Othello will have a few more wrestlers than us because we don’t have a 106 and 113, but everywhere else we have two guys in every weight, so we’ll see what happens.”