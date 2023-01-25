Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After eight pins, a decision, a pair of accepted forfeits and a 63-3 win in its Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season home finale Tuesday, the Ellensburg High School boys’ wrestling team faces a fateful match in Grandview Thursday.

“They’re undefeated and so are we, so this will be for who gets second in league,” said Bulldogs coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger of the 7 p.m. clash. “It should be good. They have some good kids, but so do we.”


Tags

Recommended for you