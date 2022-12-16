Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg High School boys’ wrestling team is off to the 23-team Best of the West tournament Tuesday and Wednesday in Pasco.

Francisco Ayala (170-pound senior), Jack Eylar (138-pound senior), Logan Stolen (182-pound senior), Breck Hammond (182-pound senior), Sean Davis (195-pound senior) and Tyler Bacon (126-pound sophomore) are all back from the Bulldogs’ 13th-place Mat Classic XXXIII Class 2A run after Ayala took second at 145, Eylar went fourth at 120, Stolen went seventh at 195, and Hammond, Davis and Bacon qualified at 170, 182 and 106, respectively.


