The Ellensburg High School boys’ wrestling team is off to the 23-team Best of the West tournament Tuesday and Wednesday in Pasco.
Francisco Ayala (170-pound senior), Jack Eylar (138-pound senior), Logan Stolen (182-pound senior), Breck Hammond (182-pound senior), Sean Davis (195-pound senior) and Tyler Bacon (126-pound sophomore) are all back from the Bulldogs’ 13th-place Mat Classic XXXIII Class 2A run after Ayala took second at 145, Eylar went fourth at 120, Stolen went seventh at 195, and Hammond, Davis and Bacon qualified at 170, 182 and 106, respectively.
In this winter’s early going, Ellensburg came up second with 166.5 points to Othello (233) and ahead of Pullman (155) in the 13-team Leonard Schutte Roundup Dec. 10 at Othello High.
Ayala pinned Class 2B Jenkins (Chewelah) senior Clayton Jeanneret in 1 minute, 10 seconds for first at 170, Stolen pinned Class 2B Reardan junior Conner Kline in 2:52 for first at 182, and Davis pinned Othello senior Brandon Garza in 4:37 for first at 195.
Eylar (132) and junior Konner Carlson (145) took second, Bacon (120), Hammond (182) and junior Kase Montgomery (195) went sixth, and sophomores Leif Holmgren (126) and Ryder Suemori (138) took eighth with junior Luke Bayne (160).
In the Bulldogs’ 47-30 Clash of the Canyon win Thursday in Selah, Holmgren landed a vital major decision over Vikings sophomore Wesly Ely at 126.
“An exciting night of wrestling, and we brought the rock back to where it belongs,” said fifth-year Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger, who begins his 13th year with the program. “Last year they got to keep it, this year we got to bring it home. We had some great matches and kids that are consistently wrestling good. Leif Holmgren wrestled a great match — he came into the last round with no points and finished the match winning it 11-2. He showed a lot of heart and drive. Our seniors are consistently getting the job done and working hard for the team.”
Eylar pinned freshman JJ Alvarez in the second round at 132, Hammond won by 13-5 major decision over freshman Mario Lamas at 170, Stolen pinned freshman Beckham Sears in the first round at 182, and Davis pinned junior Jose Vasquez in the first round at 195.
Jaxon Utter, a senior, pinned sophomore Chase Bugni at 220 as Wyatt Boyer, a junior, took an 8-4 decision from sophomore Erik Martin at 285, Bacon won by forfeit at 120, and the sides traded forfeits at 106.