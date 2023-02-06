Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg High School boys’ wrestling team emerged second to Othello once and for all at the Central Washington Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday.

With 304.5 points to Othello’s 474 and ahead of Grandview’s 199.5 in their own gym, 17 Bulldogs qualified for the Class 2A Region 4 Championships scheduled for Feb. 11 at East Valley High in Spokane.


