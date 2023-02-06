The Ellensburg High School boys’ wrestling team emerged second to Othello once and for all at the Central Washington Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday.
With 304.5 points to Othello’s 474 and ahead of Grandview’s 199.5 in their own gym, 17 Bulldogs qualified for the Class 2A Region 4 Championships scheduled for Feb. 11 at East Valley High in Spokane.
Seniors Francisco Ayala and Logan Stolen won respective 152- and 170-pound titles as Othello took first at 113, 120, 132, 145 and 195.
Ayala, who became the CWAC Heavy Wrestler of the Year as voted by conference coaches Friday, accepted Selah senior Alonzo Lopez’s forfeit for first.
“We had five in the finals and only two of us won, but still we had five in the finals, which is great,” said Ayala, who feels refreshed in a winter uninterrupted by COVID-19 precautions. “It was my first time I wrestled a full season, and I finally get to get something big and get my name out there.”
Stolen pinned Othello senior Jaden Perez in 5 minutes, 3 seconds in his final.
“It was a fun tournament, I’m glad to take first for district, and I’ll be going for region champ,” Stolen said. “It’s fun because we always get to stay at a hotel and it kind of makes it more of a team thing: We get to hang out and go wrestle, and then drive home and sleep in a hotel.”
Jack Eylar (126), Sean Davis (182) and Jaxon Utter (220) came up second as Breck Hammond (170) and Kase Montgomery (182) were third.
Tyler Bacon (120), Ryder Suemori (132) and Cade Femrite (195) all went fourth, and Leif Holmgren (120), Konner Carlson (138), Skyler Summers (145), Finley Lorenz (160) and Deklin Graham (285) took fifth.
Teegen Stolen (132) and Luke Bayne (152) made it as alternates in sixth.
“I told the seniors, ‘This is the last time you’re wrestling in this gym, go make it a good one,’” said Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger, whose Bulldogs will practice Friday and hit the road for regionals before a 9 a.m. regional weigh-in. “With all the help, we run a great tournament, and everybody likes coming here, so we want to keep it that way. It’s an advantage, you get to sleep in your own bed. Some guys have to sleep in a hotel or wake up super early.”