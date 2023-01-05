The Ellensburg City Council advanced Monday night an annexation request by International Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 20 for four parcels of land near 1900 Brick Road.
The parcels total 36.6 acres and are located on the east side of Brick Road and west of Pfenning Road.
The second reading of Ordinance 4909 is scheduled for the council's Feb. 7 meeting.
The ordinance for parcels 744134, 474134, 513634 and 503634 was amended from the requested Residential-Medium zoning to Residential-Low, which allows eight units per acre rather than the unlimited zoning request sought by the Odd Fellows.
“The property is not in the city yet, so the ordinance was a step in bringing the property into the city and assigning it zoning,” Community Development Director Jamey Ayling said.
“The misleading part of this whole thing is that only about 10 acres is developable because the other 26 acres either have headstones and burial plots or are slated for future burial plots. So, we’re looking at 10 acres on the south end of the property that can be developed.”
Odd Fellows Lodge 20 representative Dave Sturgill said the lodge has no current plans to develop the property, but it wants it to be annexed into the city so that future development is possible.
“Brick Road Cemetery has been operating continually for 142 years. We are asking for annexation into the city to support continued operations for the cemetery,” Sturgill said. “This is a financial decision because the cemetery operates on all-volunteer labor. Even with all-volunteer labor, it costs approximately $250,000 a year to operate. We must develop this land to continue to operate the cemetery, we hope, for another 142 years.”
Sturgill said Odd Fellows Lodge 20 understands the neighborhood has grown over the years and intends to work as neighbors, he said.
“We’re not absentee landlords or developers from the West Side. We won’t build a bunch of shoddy homes and then go back home to Bellingham,” he said.
“We must carefully steward this obligation we have, not only to the future, but also to the past. We don’t know exactly what we’re going to do with the land. All we’re asking for is annexation. The property is part of the Urban Growth Zone and we feel it gives us more flexibility.”
Sturgill said options might be to make the property available to affordable housing development.
The Residential-Low zoning is consistent with the Residential Neighborhood Comprehensive Plan.