The Ellensburg City Council advanced Monday night an annexation request by International Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 20 for four parcels of land near 1900 Brick Road.

The parcels total 36.6 acres and are located on the east side of Brick Road and west of Pfenning Road.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

