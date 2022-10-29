Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The distribution center runs like a well-oiled machine with volunteers collecting and sorting donations, transferring them to the store where it’s distributed to anybody in the community that needs something to wear.

Mission coordinator Peggy Beals sat at the sorting table at the Ellensburg Community Clothing Center in a room where the clothing is dropped off before volunteers get it ready to put it on the rack across the way at the shop.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you