The distribution center runs like a well-oiled machine with volunteers collecting and sorting donations, transferring them to the store where it’s distributed to anybody in the community that needs something to wear.
Mission coordinator Peggy Beals sat at the sorting table at the Ellensburg Community Clothing Center in a room where the clothing is dropped off before volunteers get it ready to put it on the rack across the way at the shop.
They see a great many people from all walks of life come through the community clothing center. All anybody needs to pick out free clothing is proof they live in Kittitas County.
The stories, the people, and the community outreach is all part of why she volunteers her time. Now and then you get a chance to do good and help someone, she said.
“One time a guy was sitting out in front of the church and I asked ‘Can I help you with something?’” said Beals, who is also a member of the First United Methodist Church.
“He said he just got out of jail and he didn’t have a warm coat or any place to go. I couldn’t help with the place to stay, but we got him a warm coat. We fixed him up with long underwear and another sweatshirt to keep warm.”
She never saw that guy again, but knowing in some small way she and the community clothing center were able to help was a feeling worth having.
“There are times I think I don’t want to come in today. But when I leave, I’m so happy I did,” said volunteer Paula Lofgren, who works in the shop.
Doing the right thing, because it’s the right thing to do is not a difficult choice, Beals said.
What they provide is not so much a handout as it is a hand-up, and the Ellensburg Community Clothing Center is in the helping-out business.
“I’ve had a couple of people tell me they won’t accept a handout, but they were willing to volunteer and work for whatever they needed, which is fine,” Beals said.
“The American Red Cross sent people over after that big fire near Naches. There were whole families that lost everything they owned and we were able to help them get back on their feet.”
With the weather starting to get cold, they have an excellent selection of winter coats, hats, boots and gloves, all free for the taking. They get anywhere from college students to families to somebody needing good, quality clothing.
“This about the community working together,” Beals said. “I love being able to connect with different people. I meet people and we sit and talk about our gardens. Gardens cross any barrier.
“I met a woman and she asked if I liked tamales. So, she brought some by. Oh my gosh, they were outrageous she’s done that a couple of times. I’ve been exchanging recipes with another woman.”
Need a warm coat? Did the kids outgrow their tennis shoes? They have sweatshirts, T-shirts, ball caps, work boots, dresses, hats, and everyday stuff for everyday people.
The one thing they don’t have, Beals said, is enough volunteers. The staff consists of around 20 right now, but more hands on deck will go a long way with winter on the way.
“A lot of times, college students need a community service project,” she said. “Church groups, high school, work release, people with time on their hands.
“It’s only three-hour shifts and it really gives you a good feeling of knowing you’re helping your community.”