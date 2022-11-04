...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In
Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington,
Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 2
June Nemrow (865), Rylee Leishman (860), Holly Fromherz (848), Emma Beachy (844) and the Ellensburg High School girls’ cross country team are scheduled for an 11 a.m. Class 2A Championships start Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Brody Michael (908), Mac Steele (918), Chase Perez (910) and the Ellensburg High School boys' cross country team are scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. Class 2A Championships start Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE
It’s off to Saturday’s Class 2A State Championships at Sun Willows Golf Course with the Ellensburg High School girls’ and boys’ cross country teams.
The Central Washington Athletic Conference/Greater Spokane League Glue Meet champion girls — seniors Holly Fromherz and Rylee Leishman, juniors Avrie Nemrow and Brooke Seim, sophomores Emma Beachy and Margaret Hudson and freshmen Yutong Liang, June Nemrow and Marianna Crosby — follow last fall’s fifth-place state finish after winning their first Class 2A crown in 2019.
“I’m really excited to run with the girls who’ve become like sisters to me, and to run with my heart and give everything I have in my last race with my team,” said Fromherz, the CWAC Girls’ Runner of the Year after taking fifth in 19 minutes, 1 second to help her Bulldogs win their third District 5/6 championship in a row and their fourth in 10 years ahead of West Valley (Spokane) and Selah Oct. 29 at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima.
Fromherz and Leishman were freshmen when they ran to first at state with Leah Holmgren, Kate Laurent, Madison Thompson, Elisa Wallace and Alex Hall three years ago.
“I am looking forward to making more memories with my best friends and being able to race my last race with my whole family and all my supporters to watch,” Leishman said.
The boys — senior Chase Perez, juniors Mac Steele, Jeremy Wallace and Kaden Mattson, sophomores Jensen Rotter, Brody Michael and Joseph Fromherz and freshmen Mystic Hammond and Daniel Sullivan — qualified second to Selah and ahead of Ephrata.
“I am super excited that we were able to get the whole boys’ team together to go to state, and that it’s going to be a super fun competition this year,” Steele said.
The girls are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday before the boys follow at 12:30 p.m.
In the hypothetical Class 2A meet including each team’s top five season-best times, Ellensburg’s girls project to third in 1 hour, 37 minutes, 37.4 seconds to Anacortes (1:35:37.5), which ran up Sehome (1:37:37.4) in 2021, and the boys (1:25:53.3) are 11th to returning first-place Squalicum (1:20:29.7).
Jeff Hashimoto is the CWAC Girls’ Coach of the Year in his 19th season after Ellensburg went 6-0 in conference meets, Selah won the Sportsmanship award, and Fromherz, Leishman and Beachy are first-team all-conference for the second year in a row as June Nemrow made it for the first time.
“I am really excited about going to state with a team that I really love and I am so excited to be on, and to just enjoy it and have this experience as a freshman,” Nemrow said.
Liang is a second-team pick as Jester, Seim and Hudson are honorable mentions.
For the Bulldog boys, who won the Sportsmanship award, Perez is a back-to-back first-team pick as Steele is up from last year’s second team.
Wallace made the second team for the second year in a row.as Michael and Rotter are there for the first time this fall, and sophomore Leif Holmgren is an honorable mention with Sullivan, Mystic Hammond and freshman David Hammond.
“I’m thinking of the team aspect, and I want to get the top 50 once I’m there because last year I got 52nd,” Wallace said. “I just want to have a good time, push the team and run fast.”
Selah junior Nicolas Spencer is the Boys’ Runner of the Year as Ephrata’s Frank Moore is the Coach of the Year.