It’s off to Saturday’s Class 2A State Championships at Sun Willows Golf Course with the Ellensburg High School girls’ and boys’ cross country teams.

The Central Washington Athletic Conference/Greater Spokane League Glue Meet champion girls — seniors Holly Fromherz and Rylee Leishman, juniors Avrie Nemrow and Brooke Seim, sophomores Emma Beachy and Margaret Hudson and freshmen Yutong Liang, June Nemrow and Marianna Crosby — follow last fall’s fifth-place state finish after winning their first Class 2A crown in 2019.


