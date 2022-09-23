The Ellensburg High School football team sentenced visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Grandview to its second shutout in as many weeks Friday at Andreotti Field.
The Bulldogs didn’t give up a point for the second time this fall as they beat the Greyhounds for the third year in a row and stretched their win streak to three games, 39-0.
Ellensburg (3-1 overall, 2-1 CWAC) outgained Grandview 253-48 in the first half and has outscored opponents 83-13 in the last three weeks as the Greyhounds (1-3, 0-2) have given up a 93-0 margin in the last two after falling 54-0 at home to Prosser Sept. 15.
Joe Bugni’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Colton Magruder and Darius Andaya’s two-point conversion opened the fireworks for an 8-0 lead with 10:24 left in the first quarter. Magruder took a keeper 22 yards to the end zone before Jesse Munguia’s point-after made it 15-0 at 7:52 in the second, and Ezekiel Wageneck’s 20-yard interception for a touchdown followed by Munguia’s point-after opened a 22-0 edge at 6:49.
The Greyhounds stripped Darius Andaya of the ball and recovered it at the Bulldog 43 just before intermission, but Andaya intercepted it right back in the left corner and returned it to the Ellensburg 18 before he took a shovel pass heading rightward at midfield, flattened a Grandview defender and raced 85 yards to the end zone before Munguia’s extra point built a 29-0 lead at 1:10.
Xander Menzel recovered a Grandview fumble at midfield two minutes into the third, Emmett Hoyt came down with an interception up the Greyhound sideline at the Bulldog 43, and, though Grandview’s coaches called out to expect another Magruder keeper as he re-entered the game in the Wildcat formation, Magruder ran 19 yards for another score that Munguia followed with a point-after to lead 36-0 at 9:52 left in the evening.
With one last possession in the Greyhounds’ end of the field, Munguia made good of a 30-yard field goal at 1:32.
Next for the Bulldogs is a showdown at Prosser (3-0, 1-0 before its home game with 2-1 Aberdeen of the Evergreen Conference Saturday) scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 30.
TRI-CITIES PREP 35, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 0Friday in Cle Elum