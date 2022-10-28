Joe Bugni and Josh Boast connected for a 30-yard second-quarter touchdown pass over the middle against No. 24 Ephrata on Senior Night Friday at Andreotti Field, but the Ellensburg High School football team came away with neither the win nor the Selah upset of No. 10 host Prosser it needed to clinch the second Central Washington Athletic Conference seed.
Instead, the Bulldogs and Vikings fell 28-7 and 52-7, respectively, so No. 6 Othello and Ephrata are the first and second seeds in the Nov. 5 CWAC/Great Spokane League Crossover.
Ellensburg (4-5 overall, 3-3 CWAC) will play a Week 10 non-playoff game against a GSL opponent to be announced.
The 1986 and 1987 Class 1A champion Tigers (5-4, 4-2) won their fourth game in a row in search of their first state playoff appearance since 2007 and their 12th since 1976 as they kept the Bulldogs from their second win in a row.
Senior wide receiver Josh Green returned an Ellensburg punt 67 yards for a touchdown with 10:16 left in the first quarter Friday, and senior quarterback Travis Hendrick ran three yards for another at 1:29 before Bugni and Boast answered and Jordan Vargas-Valle put in the extra point with 3:01 to intermission.
Ephrata’s eight-yard scoring run 23 seconds into the third followed a long return of the second-half kickoff, and senior running back Nelson Barragan ran 18 yards for a similar result at 9:14.
The Bulldogs went up-tempo from there, but the Tigers stopped Colton Magruder’s 4th-and-goal wildcat run up the middle from the Ephrata 3 to end the third before Bugni’s 4th-and-goal pass from the Tigers’ 6 fell incomplete at 6:38 in the fourth.