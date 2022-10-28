EHS football

Joe Bugni (8) throws a pass behind a Colton Magruder (6) block of Ephrata’s Vaden Dormaier (54) Friday at Andreotti Field.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Joe Bugni and Josh Boast connected for a 30-yard second-quarter touchdown pass over the middle against No. 24 Ephrata on Senior Night Friday at Andreotti Field, but the Ellensburg High School football team came away with neither the win nor the Selah upset of No. 10 host Prosser it needed to clinch the second Central Washington Athletic Conference seed.

Instead, the Bulldogs and Vikings fell 28-7 and 52-7, respectively, so No. 6 Othello and Ephrata are the first and second seeds in the Nov. 5 CWAC/Great Spokane League Crossover.


