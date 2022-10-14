Josh Boast and the homecoming Ellensburg High School football team denied No. 10 Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Othello its second shutout in two weeks and its third of the fall Friday at Andreotti Field.
The 6-foot, 1-inch, 155-pound senior wide receiver caught a pass over the middle and sprinted to the end zone, Jesse Munguia made the extra point and the Bulldogs trailed 42-7 with 5:19 left in a 55-7 loss.
The Huskies (6-1 overall, 5-0 CWAC) beat Ellensburg (3-4, 2-2) for the second year in a row and stretched their win streak to five games.
Othello also sealed its biggest win in its all-time series with the Bulldogs and tied the largest margin of victory between them after Ellensburg, which has nevertheless beaten the Huskies in 22 of 37 head-to-head, blanked Othello 48-0 Nov. 3, 2016.
The Bulldogs used a single lineman and six linebackers to meet the run-heavy Huskies at the line of scrimmage, but senior fullback Julian Alegria’s two-yard run helped his Huskies lead 7-0 with 8:02 left in the first quarter, senior running back Sonny Asu scored from four yards with 8:35 left to intermission, and Alegria punched it in again from a yard – though Ezekiel Wageneck blocked the point-after – at 1:04.
Asu broke a 65-yard dash at 7:16 in the third but the two-point pass failed, junior running back Alexander Mendez got home from 10 yards at 1:05, senior fullback Terrill Freeman dove in from a yard at 10:30 in the fourth, and senior linebacker Erick Sandoval made a 24-yard field goal with 5:52 left in the evening.
Junior wide receiver Xzyan Martinez returned the onside kick after Boast’s touchdown 48 yards for six at 5:10, and senior defensive lineman Josue Solorio did the same with a 30-yard interception and 24 seconds left on the running clock.
Joe Bugni completed 4 of 10 passes for 29 yards as Liam Ewen went 5-of-9 for 71, Tate Taylor carried seven times for 13 yards, Boast caught two passes for 66 yards and Logan Stolen led Ellensburg with seven tackles.
Next for the Bulldogs is a trip to No. 12 East Valley (6-1, 3-1 after a 38-14 loss Friday at fourth-ranked 6-1, 3-1 Prosser) scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 in Yakima.
In other county football action, Cle Elum-Roslyn defeated Highland, 65-28.