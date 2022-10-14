EHS Othello

Darius Andaya (2) challenges an Othello senior Brandon Garza (46) point-after Friday at Andreotti Field.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Josh Boast and the homecoming Ellensburg High School football team denied No. 10 Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Othello its second shutout in two weeks and its third of the fall Friday at Andreotti Field.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 155-pound senior wide receiver caught a pass over the middle and sprinted to the end zone, Jesse Munguia made the extra point and the Bulldogs trailed 42-7 with 5:19 left in a 55-7 loss.

